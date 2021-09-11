Investigating geographical variation in the use of mental health services by area of England: a cross-sectional ecological study

Changes to maternity services during pandemic, including the mandatory redeployment of midwives and doctors to care for infected patients, may have affected the care given to women who had stillborn babies, an investigation has found.According to the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch changes to the way women were looked after during their pregnancy meant some women may not have had the same level of checks while others did not have face to face appointments.The safety watchdog launched an investigation after the number of stillbirths after the onset of labour increased between April and June 2020. During the three months there were...

