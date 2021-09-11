Investigating geographical variation in the use of mental health services by area of England: a cross-sectional ecological study
BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 951 (2021) Cite this article. There is evidence of geographical variation in the use of mental health services in the UK and in international settings. It is important to understand whether this variation reflects differences in the prevalence of mental disorders, or if there is evidence of variation related to other factors, such as population socioeconomic status and access to primary care services.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
