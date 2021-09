COMMENT: Two goals. Two decisive goals. In the end, Cristiano Ronaldo's return as a Manchester United force was near perfect. For him. But even more so, for his manager... Make no mistake, without Ronaldo on the pitch, the hosts weren't winning this game. In the clinches, Newcastle United were giving as good as they received. They were competitive. Focused. And even at times - with Allan Saint-Maximum leading the way - expansive. The headlines and the scoreline may read like this was a comfortable victory for the hosts. But without Ronaldo's intervention, United were never going to win this one.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO