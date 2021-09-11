We Remember: KTAL NBC 6 staff recalls where they were on 9/11

(KTAL/KMSS) – For many, the memories of September 11, 2001 are still vivid. It was the deadliest attack on U.S. soil in history and the event was watched live on television by millions of Americans. The nation was shocked, angry, and mourned the thousands of lives lost that day and in the days and years that followed. First responders who lost their lives due to complications from exposure and soldiers who died in service to our country to stop al-Qaeda. For some the events were close to home, for others, it was a horror movie playing out on the television screen. But for all of us, it was a shocking event we will never forget.