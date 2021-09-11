Packers pass-rushing star Za’Darius Smith officially questionable for Saints showdown

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance Sunday afternoon in their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Aaron Rodgers registered a 36.8 passer rating, his fourth-lowest in a game he started during his long career. After a promising start to the Packers’ second series of the game, Rodgers took a sack for an 11-yard loss on first down. Defensive end Marcus Davenport closed quickly, but Rodgers needs to throw the ball away in that situation. He made an even worse decision on the opening drive of the second half, throwing a pick in the red zone to end a promising drive with the Packers down by two touchdowns. Rodgers didn’t throw an interception until Week 6 in 2020. Rodgers was under heavy pressure at times but said after the game that he thought the offensive line played fine.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO