CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers pass-rushing star Za’Darius Smith officially questionable for Saints showdown

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Chippewa Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — The curious case of Za’Darius Smith’s mysterious back injury took yet another twist Friday, when the Green Bay Packers star outside linebacker did not take part in practice and was officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville.

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers’ Packers power play worked

Aaron Rodgers repeated throughout the offseason that his frustration with the Packers, which nearly resulted in a divorce between the two sides, came from feeling left out of team decisions. According to another legendary Packers quarterback, the power play may have worked. It remains to be seen whether or not...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Za’Darius Smith voices frustration with not being named captain

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith wasn’t named one of the team’s seven captains, though Matt LaFleur says it’s nothing personal. Smith was named a Pro Bowler in 2020, and was a captain last season as well. However, he spent most of training camp recovering from an injury, which could very well keep him out Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
Yardbarker

Packers heard from NFL about Za’Darius Smith roughing the passer call

Bad roughing the passer calls have been an issue in the NFL for the past several years, and that theme continued on Sunday when Za’Darius Smith was flagged for a clean hit on Jameis Winston. The Green Bay Packers were not pleased about it, and it would appear the league understands why.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Post-Crescent

Roughing penalty mars Za'Darius Smith's return to action for Packers

GREEN BAY - On a day that featured a dearth of big plays, the biggest from the Green Bay Packers' defense didn’t even count. Za’Darius Smith broke through the middle of the New Orleans Saints' offensive line late in Sunday’s third quarter and took his shot. He hit quarterback Jameis Winston hard but clean, leading with his shoulder, wrapping both arms around Winston’s chest, careful not to land on the quarterback as they fell to the ground.
NFL
packersnews.com

What to know about Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith is a popular defensive player for the Green Bay Packers. He is entering his third season. Yes. He played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-'18. He was born in Montgomery, Alabama. He played college football for two years at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Kentucky. What...
NFL
packersnews.com

Green 19 podcast: As OLB Za'Darius Smith returns to practice, well-rested Packers nearing full strength for season opener vs. Saints

After a three-day weekend, the Green Bay Packers got down to business in preparation for their season opener against New Orleans in Jacksonville. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood evaluate the team's health, including the status of OLB Za'Darius Smith, and debate whether coach Matt LaFleur's decision to rest his starters in the preseason will pay off.
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Za'Darius Smith expected to play for Packers in week 1, per reports

After their top pass rusher spent most of training camp on the sidelines and was on and off the practice field this week, the Green Bay Packers got some good news on Sunday morning. Za'Darius Smith is apparently going to play in today's season opener against the New Orleans Saints, Ccording to multiple media reports and Smith himself.
NFL
Chippewa Herald

Grading the Packers: Offense, defense, coaching get failing marks after loss to the Saints

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance Sunday afternoon in their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Aaron Rodgers registered a 36.8 passer rating, his fourth-lowest in a game he started during his long career. After a promising start to the Packers’ second series of the game, Rodgers took a sack for an 11-yard loss on first down. Defensive end Marcus Davenport closed quickly, but Rodgers needs to throw the ball away in that situation. He made an even worse decision on the opening drive of the second half, throwing a pick in the red zone to end a promising drive with the Packers down by two touchdowns. Rodgers didn’t throw an interception until Week 6 in 2020. Rodgers was under heavy pressure at times but said after the game that he thought the offensive line played fine.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy