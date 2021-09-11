POLICE NEWS: Molestation case filed against Middlebury man

Roger W. Schneider | The Goshen News

A Middlebury man is accused of molesting a child five years ago in LaGrange County.

Merlin Schlabach, 48, is charged with a Level 4 felony count of child molesting in a case filed Wednesday.

He’s accused of inappropriately touching a child around late July 2016, details in the probable cause affidavit in the case show. According to allegations made to investigators last year, the incident occurred at a house on farm property east of Middlebury in LaGrange County on the day of a couple’s wedding.

A detective noted there were several attempts to speak to Schlabach about the accusations, but was unable to based on word from his attorney.

The case was filed in LaGrange County Superior Court 1.

ARRESTS

• Heather Bickel, 35, and Lisa Groves, 37, both of 18234 Barrington Drive, New Paris, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:25 p.m. Thursday. Bickel and Groves were then released at the scene with citations to appear in court.

• Goshen police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery on an officer and being incorrigible at Goshen High School, 401 Linconway East, around 3 p.m. Thursday. The teen was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, police said in a report.

• Lisa Hall, 49, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at East Washington and South Eighth streets around 12:55 p.m. Thursday. Hall was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

• John Stansberry, 39, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft as well as for warrants after police responded to a call to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

• Nicholas Yoder, 24, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 1935 E. 300 South in LaGrange around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a male at the Phillips 66 gas station, 224 N. Main St., after responding to a call to the business around 4:20 a.m. Friday.

INJURED CHILD

Goshen police responded to a report about an injured child in the 200 block of Dewey Avenue around 8:25 a.m. Thursday. After arriving, police said the child did not need immediate medical treatment.

CRASH

A vehicle driven by Blanca Campos, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Richard Micelli, Summerdale, Alabama as Campos pulled out of a driveway and onto Ind. 5 near C.R. 200 South around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the highway, with Micelli’s SUV striking a small tree, LaGrange County police said in a news release.

Micelli and two passengers in his SUV — Mary Eash and Clara Eash, both of Shipshewana — were injured and were taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment, police said.

Campos and a passenger in her vehicle, Noe Campos of Goshen, were also injured and were taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital as well, police said.

HIT-AND-RUN

Giuseppe Yacovella-Guitian, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Keystone RV Co., 2833 Sourwood Drive, around 12:55 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.

THEFT

Staff with Davey Tree Expert Co. reported to Elkhart County police a wood chipper was stolen from behind the Speedway gas station, 18541 U.S. 20, near Bristol around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

BURGLARY

Ana Hernandez reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a 2010 Honda motorcycle, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2015 BMV and a 2015 Lincoln Navigator were stolen during a burglary to a home, 23675 Florence Ave., near Dunlap sometime between Aug. 20 and Aug. 30.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• David Newell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mailbox was damaged at his home, 117 S. Greene Road, sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

• Josee Davidson reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was keyed while it was parked at 20th Century Restaurant, 19964 U.S. 6, near Milford sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

FRAUD

• Ryan Wiesman reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

• Alerie Gingerich, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between midnight and noon Tuesday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

James Brown, 43, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2:30 a.m. Monday.