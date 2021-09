Our choices become the path we choose. In the end, this path becomes a purpose, but it isn’t always the one we originally intended. The Outpost Season 4 Episode 9, “The Price of Immortality,” gives us several glimpses into how life changes over time. Many characters set out to meet a certain objective throughout the series, and that goal evolves. Sometimes this can look like a failure, but in all honesty, it is just the way of life.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO