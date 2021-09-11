CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wasatch...Salt Lake...southeastern Davis...southwestern Morgan western Summit and central Utah Counties through 800 PM MDT At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Magna to 6 miles southwest of Utah Lake. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Murray, Bountiful, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove, Cottonwood Heights, Springville, Midvale, Holladay and American Fork. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 254 and 311. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 113 and 143. US Route 6 between mile markers 174 and 177. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

