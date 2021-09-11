CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Salt Lake by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE...CENTRAL DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of West Bountiful, or 9 miles west of Bountiful, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, West Bountiful, Salt Lake City International Airport, Fruit Heights and Antelope Island State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 312 and 333. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 102 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The Associated Press

Afghan survivors of US drone strike: Sorry ‘is not enough’

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children. Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed on Aug. 29, when the U.S. hellfire missile struck his elder brother’s car, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the family demands Washington investigate who fired the drone and punish the military personnel responsible for the strike.
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
