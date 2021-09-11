Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Weber County in northern Utah Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah Central Davis County in northern Utah West central Morgan County in northern Utah * Until 745 PM MDT * At 710 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Bountiful, or 8 miles southwest of Farmington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Ogden, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, South Ogden, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hooper and South Weber. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 314 and 343. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH