Severe Weather Statement issued for Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE...CENTRAL DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of West Bountiful, or 9 miles west of Bountiful, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, West Bountiful, Salt Lake City International Airport, Fruit Heights and Antelope Island State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 312 and 333. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 102 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH