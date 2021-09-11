CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia's treasurer says economy must diversify from China reliance

 7 days ago
Staff members chat as they prepare a seminar of Australia China bilateral cooperation in resources and infrastructure in West Australia, in Beijing July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australia must diversify its economy to rely less on China, its largest trading partner, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday, as he warned businesses to brace for new tensions with Beijing.

Australia's relations with China soured after it banned Huawei from its 5G broadband network in 2018 and cooled further after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, first reported in China last year.

Beijing responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including barley, wine and grapes.

"It is no secret that China has recently sought to target Australia's economy," Frydenberg said in a speech in Canberra.

"Heightened strategic competition is the new reality we face, now and likely into the future."

Frydenberg said businesses should look at new markets, which have been opened as a result of recent free trade agreements.

Australia's A$2 trillion economy is at risk of entering its second recession in as many years as its largest states are in prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns.

Despite the diplomatic tensions, exports to China hit a record A$19.4 billion in July, up 72% from a year earlier, on the back of strong iron ore demand.

($1 = 1.3419 Australian dollars)

TheConversationAU

ANZUS without NZ? Why the new security pact between Australia, the UK and US might not be all it seems

We live, to borrow a phrase, in interesting times. The pandemic aside, relations between the superpowers are tense. The sudden arrival of the new AUKUS security agreement between Australia, the US and UK simply adds to the general sense of unease internationally. The relationship between America and China had already deteriorated under the presidency of Donald Trump and has not improved under Joe Biden. New satellite evidence suggests China might be building between 100 and 200 silos for a new generation of nuclear intercontinental missiles. At the same time, the US relationship with North Korea continues to smoulder, with both North and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end. AUKUS, which notably excludes France and the European Union, is just the latest in a series of steps, from Afghanistan to east Asia, that have taken Europe aback.After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide...
WORLD
CNBC

China applies to join trans-Pacific trade pact to boost economic clout

China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the commerce ministry said, as the world's second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted China's application to join the free trade agreement in a letter to New Zealand's...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
Metro International

U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Thursday defended the U.S. decision to provide Australia with advanced technology for nuclear-powered submarines, rejecting criticism from both China and France over the deal. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the agreement announced on Wednesday is not aimed at China, although the United...
MILITARY
