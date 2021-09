Here’s a complete roundup of Friday’s Week 6 high school football action from around the state. Ty Hoagland hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Stevens on the final play of the game as Davis avoided overtime to knock off Syracuse in a great Region 1 game. Davis led 17-3 at the break, but Syracuse scored 17 points in the third quarter to rally quickly and tie the game. Davis running back Dakoda Kempthorne had a workmanlike performance on the ground carrying the ball 29 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

