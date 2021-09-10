Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry’s Israel move

The New Jersey Department of Treasury announced moments ago that it has made a preliminary determination that Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Israel violates New Jersey law. “Following the letter and spirit of the law, the State of New Jersey’s Division of Investment, working with its independent consultant, ISS, conducted a review of the actions of Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, to determine whether such actions constituted a boycott of Israel or companies operating in Israel or Israeli-controlled territory,” the NJ Department of the Treasury’s Division of Investment said in a statement. “Following this review, the division reached a preliminary determination that Unilever’s actions did in fact constitute such a boycott and sent a letter to Unilever notifying the company of its provisional determination. Upon final determination, no pension fund assets may be invested in the company, and DOI shall take appropriate action to sell or divest any existing pension fund investments.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO