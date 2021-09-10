CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry’s Israel move

By Bob Christie Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws.

thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Murphy Administration Finds Ben & Jerry’s Broke State Law with Israel Boycott

The New Jersey Department of Treasury announced moments ago that it has made a preliminary determination that Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Israel violates New Jersey law. “Following the letter and spirit of the law, the State of New Jersey’s Division of Investment, working with its independent consultant, ISS, conducted a review of the actions of Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, to determine whether such actions constituted a boycott of Israel or companies operating in Israel or Israeli-controlled territory,” the NJ Department of the Treasury’s Division of Investment said in a statement. “Following this review, the division reached a preliminary determination that Unilever’s actions did in fact constitute such a boycott and sent a letter to Unilever notifying the company of its provisional determination. Upon final determination, no pension fund assets may be invested in the company, and DOI shall take appropriate action to sell or divest any existing pension fund investments.”
Arizona plans to divest completely from Ben & Jerry's following its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israel's West Bank. "As Arizona's chief banking and investment officer, I stand with Israel and I will not allow taxpayer dollars to go towards antisemitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel," State Treasurer Kimberly Yee said Sept. 7.
PHOENIX - Arizona is divesting all public funds from Ben & Jerry's over the company's boycott against Israel, state Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday. "As Arizona Treasurer, I've divested all state funds from Ben & Jerry's for boycotting Israel," Yee tweeted. "Israel is and will continue to be a major trade partner of AZ. #IStandWithIsrael and I will not allow taxpayer dollars to go towards anti-Semitic, discriminatory efforts against Israel."
Arizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday she is selling off all of the state's notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.
Arizona is wading into Middle East politics. And it involves ice cream. State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Tuesday that she is selling off all of the state's notes it holds in loans to Unilever. That follows the announcement that the company will no longer sell its Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, including the West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, all of which Israel claims as its capital.
