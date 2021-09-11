Classic car show returns to Pismo Beach

The Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show returns to the coastal community this weekend.

The event is traditionally held in June, but this year is scheduled for September 10-12.

Classic and custom cars, trucks, and other vehicles will be on display throughout the downtown area of Pismo Beach.

City officials warn that motorists should expect increased traffic on Highway 101 through Pismo Beach over the weekend. Several streets in the downtown area will also be closed.

Those closures include:



Pomeroy Avenue from Price Street to the Pier parking lot, starting at 4 a.m. Thursday

Price Street between Bay and Hinds Avenue, starting at 6 a.m. Saturday

Cypress Street from Main to Hinds, 100 block of Hinds Avenue, 300 block of Main, 300 block of Pismo, 300 block of Hollister, 300 block of Bay all day Saturday and partially Sunday

This is the 35th year of the event.

"In past years, we've had up to 100,000 people. This year, we think that number is going to be much different," said Jorge Garcia, Pismo Beach Assistant City Manager. "We are encouraging people to be safe and be responsible. We're going to have plenty of hand sanitizing stations. We're going to encourage people to wear masks, even though it is an outdoor event. We want people to be safe, be cautious, be responsible and socially distance in order to make sure that everyone can enjoy the show."

Garcia says the car show is spread out over a larger area this year to try to prevent too many people from congregating in one area.

Hand sanitizing stations will also be located throughout the show area.

For more information and a schedule of events, click here .