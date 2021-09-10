Samoa Peninsula Fire Department Burglaries

[This post contains video, click to play]

SAMOA, Calif.(KIEM)- The Samoa Peninsula Fire Department is staffed entirely by volunteers, and they need every piece of equipment they have. But on Thursday, someone broke into the station and left a big mess. Fire Chief Dale Unea and his wife discovered that all three vehicles had been ransacked, and supplies were scattered all over the station.

“Yesterday afternoon, I came down to the station just to check in and noticed that the door was ajar and went inside and noticed that all the stuff was out of the compartments on the engine,” said Dale Unea, the Samoa Peninsula Fire Department Chief.

Along with all the damage done, a Milwaukee saw was stolen, and it’s a piece of equipment used to cut open a vehicle to save a life.

” We haven’t had anybody reached out about witnesses or anything, but we have had a lot of people reach out to try and replace anything that was stolen,” said Dale Unea.

If you want to help out or donate to the department, you can reach out on Facebook at Samoa Peninsula Fire Department.

Since the break-in, they have changed all the locks in the building, boarded up windows, added additional locks for the garage doors, and installed a surveillance camera.

If you have any information on the burglary, please reach out to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

