5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 10-12

U.S. Steel Tower The Andy Warhol bridge frames the skyline of Pittsburgh seen from the Northside on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — It’s the weekend. The weather forecast looks good. Here are some ways to enjoy it, according to our news partners at Trib Live.

Taco Saturday

The Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival will feature more than 25 food trucks selling authentic hand-held fried tortillas, folded and filled with seasoned meat, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes or a variety of ingredients. It’s from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Terminal in the Strip District.

The event features live entertainment, food trucks, street vendors, specialty beer and liquor, an artist market, and family fun activities.

A portion of proceeds benefits the Latin American Cultural Union and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation. General admission tickets are $10.

Details: pghtacofest.com

Go green

The 30th annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival is Friday through Sunday at The Lots of Sandcastle in West Homestead.

Entertainers include The Bow Tides, Gaelic Storm and Screaming Orphans. The food menu will feature Irish stew, bread pudding, shepherd’s pie and fish and chips.

New will be a big screen television available for those who want to watch the Steelers, Pirates or Pitt Panthers, in the Ya Jagoff! Sports Lounge. Sean Finnerty, the first Irish comedian to perform on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and David Nihill, the first Irish comedian to have a special on “Dry Bar Comedy,” will take the stage on Friday and Saturday. An exhibition based on the book “A History of Ireland in 100 Words” presents a history of Gaelic Ireland through 10 words used by its people. There will be fireworks sponsored by Five Farms Irish Cream on Friday.

Signs will read “Stay six leprechauns away from each other.”

Details: pghirishfest.org

A Fair in the Park

A Fair in the Park, hosted by The Craftsmen’s Guild of Pittsburgh, celebrates 52 years Friday through Sunday at Mellon Park. There will be 75 local and national artisans selling handcrafted items such as glass, metal, ceramics, fiber, mixed media, wood, 2D, leather, and jewelry. A new layout will create more space for artists and guests.

A disc jockey will be spinning tunes throughout the weekend. Food trucks will be on hand.

A scavenger hunt will instruct participants to take selfies at various locations in the park. Once finished they will go to the tent of Artsmiths of Pittsburgh to receive an art box with a sewing project to take home.

Details: craftsmensguild.org

Barell & Flow beer fest

Barrel & Flow Fest is Saturday at Pittsburgh’s SouthSide Works. The festival will feature 75 breweries and four stages showcasing Black musical acts as well as disc jockeys playing throughout the day.

Artists will be doing life painting. Food vendors will be on site.

The festival is requiring attendees provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test from within the last 72 hours for entry.

A job fair will be part of the event for those interested in getting into the beer industry.

Symposiums and a speaker series will be held Friday. A brewer’s brunch – where attendees can meet some of the festival brewers, artists and collaborators – will be held on Sunday.

Tickets are $50-$75.

Details: barrelandflow.com

Closing up Allegheny Overlook

This is the final weekend for the Allegheny Overlook.

The pop-up venue located on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Downtown, closes on Sunday when The Yeggs and Byron Nash take the stage. The space will be used for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Lights On! A Celebration of Pittsburgh’s Cultural District event Friday and Saturday. It’s a series of events to mark the reopening of live arts experiences.

The overlook has been visited by more than 50,000 people through August, according to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

More than 125 live performances took place there.

A street mural from Pittsburgh artist Janel Young was created. There is a beer garden from Braddock-based Brew Gentlemen, and made-to-order foods from Blue Sparrow and Good Eats.

Details: downtownpittsburgh.com