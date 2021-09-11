Texas tops list of most popular destinations for international homebuyers

The Texas housing market is hot - and not just for local buyers. The 2021 edition of the Texas International Homebuyers Report, recently released by Texas Realtors, shows that the Lone Star State was once again the No. 3 U.S. market for international buyers, despite a pandemic-fueled slowdown of the segment.

"The pandemic had a significant impact on the number of foreign homebuyers over the last year," says Marvin Jolly, chairman of Texas Realtors, in a release. "Even so, Texas remained one of the top destinations for people around the world to purchase a house [in the U.S.]. International homebuyers continue to choose Texas because they recognize the strength of our economy, abundance of investment opportunities, and attractive cost of living."

From April 2020 to March 2021, nearly 10,000 Texas homes were purchased by international buyers, the report shows, representing 9 percent of all international home sales in the U.S. Total Texas home sales to international buyers were valued at $4.9 billion during the time period.