CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas tops list of most popular destinations for international homebuyers

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxmjO_0bshbCVu00

The Texas housing market is hot - and not just for local buyers. The 2021 edition of the Texas International Homebuyers Report, recently released by Texas Realtors, shows that the Lone Star State was once again the No. 3 U.S. market for international buyers, despite a pandemic-fueled slowdown of the segment.

Video above highlights just how quickly Texas' Hispanic population has grown over the last decade.

"The pandemic had a significant impact on the number of foreign homebuyers over the last year," says Marvin Jolly, chairman of Texas Realtors, in a release. "Even so, Texas remained one of the top destinations for people around the world to purchase a house [in the U.S.]. International homebuyers continue to choose Texas because they recognize the strength of our economy, abundance of investment opportunities, and attractive cost of living."

From April 2020 to March 2021, nearly 10,000 Texas homes were purchased by international buyers, the report shows, representing 9 percent of all international home sales in the U.S. Total Texas home sales to international buyers were valued at $4.9 billion during the time period.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

Comments / 11

Boss Tweed
7d ago

Texas is a chithole, go to California, New York or Illinois.......you know, those cosmopolitan places where glitz and glamor abound!!

Reply
3
Related
5280.com

Colorado Springs Has One of America’s Hottest Real Estate Markets

For the second year in a row, a zip code in Colorado Springs was named one of the most sought after places to buy a home. Over the last year and a half, Denver’s housing market has been in a frenzy, with record-breaking low inventory and surging home prices month after month. These trends, though, have also been true in other parts of the state. Notably, our neighbors to the south, in Colorado Springs, recently gained national attention for their own wild real estate climate.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
highlandernews.com

Marble Falls, Burnet on list of top travel destinations from Austin

Editor’s note: The following is excerpts of a travel column featuring local communities. Austin, the Texas state capital, is known as the live music capital of the world for country, blues, and rock styles. Explore the unique historical museums, the parks and lakes, the inspiring food culture, wineries, breweries, cultural arts, and robust nightlife. Austin maintains a “Keep Austin Weird”…
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

Texas A Top Destination For Out-Of-State Transplants

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas has become a top destination for out-of-state transplants. People are flocking to the Lone Star State for new jobs and a new life. “We are happy to have them,” said Marc Moffitt, an adjunct professor of real estate at the University of North Texas. “They are coming here in droves. One thousand people a day are moving to the state of Texas, and they are coming from all over the nation.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Lone Star, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Texas Makes the Top 3 List For Most ‘Catfished’ State

When you are talking about "catfishing" in this part of the world, you need to be clear. Are you referring to the sport of catching delicious bottom-feeding fish that populate the many bodies of water in the South, or are you thinking of the deceptive practice of using the picture of a very attractive person on your online dating profile instead of your own to up your chances of finding a "match'?
POLITICS
Des Moines Business Record

Costco 'could become a popular retail destination in Ankeny'

A Costco warehouse retail store and distribution center is planned on nearly 21 acres north of Northeast 36th Street and east of Interstate Highway 35 in Ankeny. Rendering included in Plan and Zoning packet. In late fall 2012, Ankeny city officials and others celebrated the opening of the interchange to...
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Realtors#The Lone Star State#Hispanic#Houston Culturemap
@JohnLocke

Texas Tops List, N.C. Ranks No. 7 in Welcoming Fleeing California Businesses

As California’s awful public policies prompt business after business to leave the state, North Carolina is one of the beneficiaries. A recent Hoover Institution working paper attempts to explain “Why Company Headquarters Are Leaving California in Unprecedented Numbers.” Joseph Vranich and Lee Obanian highlight multiple factors that have hurt California by “raising business costs, reducing productivity, and reducing profitability, including tax policies, regulatory policies, labor costs, litigation costs, energy and utility costs, and concerns about a declining quality of life within the state.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
themreport.com

Virginia Tops List for First-Time Homebuyers

As the trend of soaring real estate prices and fierce competition between buyers reigns supreme, a new study by WalletHub, a credit monitoring and financial advisement company, ranks Chesapeake, Virginia as one of the best places for a first-time buyer to settle down. The study ranks 300 cities on 22...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before.  While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there […]
REAL ESTATE
rosevilletoday.com

Is the Sacramento area housing market overpriced?

Roseville, Calif. – Local Roseville Realtor, Julie Jalone continues to hear from my buyer clients that the current Sacramento housing market is overpriced. They point out that they are seeing price reductions to prove their point. Are the listings in our area overpriced?. Although some listings appear to be selling...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Erie Times-News

Home prices continue to rise. Here are the hottest ZIP codes in Erie County

In one of the hottest residential real estate markets in U.S. history, Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Austin, Texas have been among the hottest markets of all. That's according to the National Association of Realtors, which reported in August that home prices rose by double digits in 94% of the nation's real estate markets over the last year.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Remains Hottest Sacramento-Area ZIP Code For Prospective Home Buyers, Zillow Says

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Competition remains high in the Sacramento area’s red hot housing market. Recently, there have been some signs of a softening in home values and rents. Zillow’s most recent market report how’s that home inventory has risen for the fourth month in a row, which will ease the competition between buyers. Still, the Sacramento metro area remains a popular target for home buyers – with some ZIP codes more popular than others. Zillow tracks page views of for-sale listings per ZIP code, using it to determine the hottest areas in any given market. From their numbers, the 95630 ZIP code – which encompasses Folsom – remains the area prospective buyers are searching the most, despite the typical home value being $712,645. The other hottest ZIP codes in the Sacramento area include (by descending search interest) 95661 in Roseville, 95757 in Elk Grove, 95624 also in Elk Grove, and 95746 in Granite Bay. Zillow’s analysts say they expect the housing market to remain hot for the foreseeable future.
SACRAMENTO, CA
aba.com

Helping Home Buyers Navigate a Hot Housing Market

The combination of relentlessly increasing home prices and still historically low but likely climbing mortgage rates has created a bevy of issues for borrowers and potentially their lenders, who continue to see plenty of business as borrowers’ needs shift. The most potent trend in today’s mortgage lending market is ever-increasing...
REAL ESTATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy