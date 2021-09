ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays take on the Twins this afternoon and have rookie shortstop Wander Franco back in the lineup. Franco left Thursday’s game against the Red Sox after a seventh-inning walk due to what the Rays said was a headache, then sat out Friday. He was examined several times by doctors and went through a battery of tests, including for concussion symptoms, and was cleared to return Saturday, including approval by MLB and players union medical officials.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO