Kanye West 'still friends' with Irina Shayk

femalefirst.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is “still friends” with Irina Shayk following their brief relationship earlier this year, as sources say they will "always support each other's work". Kanye West is “still friends” with Irina Shayk. The 44-year-old reality star briefly romanced the 35-year-old model before their split last month, but sources have...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

For her red carpet entrance at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had the world buzzing with her shocking, faceless all-black look: a custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. And for the star-studded after-party, the mom of four stayed true to her theme of slaying the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
crossroadstoday.com

Irina Shayk: My daughter is terrified of paparazzi

Irina Shayk’s daughter is “scared” of the paparazzi. The 35-year-old supermodel has four-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper and has said she and her former partner have to explain to Lea that paparazzi are “just doing their job” when they snap photos of the family, because the youngster is terrified of them.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kanye West
Irina Shayk
Kanye
Page Six

Irina Shayk debuts bold new hair look after Kanye West breakup

Irina Shayk is bidding farewell to Kanye West — and most of her hair. The model, 35, kicked off New York Fashion Week with a bang, debuting a short new bob hairstyle with fringe at a Bulgari party Wednesday night. Shayk’s outfit for the event was equally bold; she sported...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West Changes His Name

Kanye West is changing his name to simply "Ye." At the end of August, the rapper filed legal documents in Los Angeles, California asking for the name change, according to a report by TMZ. The process is reportedly pretty simple in California, and there is no reason to believe West will be turned down.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kim Kardashian Staying with Kanye West For The New Money?

It is Kim Kardashian wants to end her divorce proceedings Kanye WestTo have more money available? According to one tabloid, the Keep Up with The Kardashians star wants to add to her billion-dollar empire by getting back together with West. Gossip Copco uncovers the truth behind the story, he is continuing to investigate.
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Irina Shayk Tells Us Which 5 Looks She's Loving Right Now

As part of the release of our latest HIGHStyle magazine, Irina Shayk steps in as a guest style editor for Highsnobiety, giving the lowdown on everything from her travel essentials to brands she loves right now. We also asked Irina what style regrets she had — she said none. I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fires back at critics over her unusual Met Gala outfit – but what did it mean?

Jaws dropped on Monday night when Kim Kardashian took to the Met Gala red carpet wearing a full-body Balenciaga ensemble. Some said the 40-year-old – who wore a black gown along with a mask that covered her entire face – looked like a dementor from the Harry Potter films, whereas others suggested her sartorial choice was a nod to Kanye West’s new album Donda.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Irina Shayk Debuts Bold Look During Fierce Fashion Week Appearance

Watch: Why Kanye West & Irina Shayk's Romance "Fizzled Out" With New York Fashion Week in full swing, photographers captured the supermodel as she stepped out for Bulgari's party on Sept. 8 at hot spot Le Bain. Fiercely dressed for the occasion, the star, who was recently linked briefly to Kanye West, sported a neon-orange corset top paired with baggy cargo pants and sky-high heels. Finishing the fashion-forward look was a noticeably new 'do. Instead of her typically longer brunette mane or slicked-back bun, Shayk was rocking a mussed fringed bob.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kanye West 'in the process of trademarking own homeware brand'

Kanye West is reportedly in the process of trademarking his own homeware brand. TMZ has obtained legal documents filed by the rapper's Mascotte Holdings Inc. firm, which lists the kinds of items West wants to put his name to. It includes shower curtains, wall decor, towels, placemats and bedding, with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

Kanye West homeware anyone?

Kanye West has reportedly filed a trademark application to launch his own eponymous homeware brand. TMZ has obtained legal documents filed by the 44-year-old rapper's Mascotte Holdings Inc. firm, which lists the kind of items the 'Ultralight Beam' hitmaker wishes to put his name to. They include shower curtains, wall...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Kanye West’s Donda Debuts At #1

Kanye West’s new album Donda has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. It had 309,000 equivalent album units, which makes it the year’s biggest week for any album so far, beating out Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which notched 295,000 units in June. The 27-track album was released on a Sunday, which means that there were only five days of activity during its first chart week instead of the usual seven.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Mike Dean Reflects on Working With Kanye West for 'DONDA'

Mike Dean recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to touch on working with Kanye West on DONDA and his latest album, ECHOPLEX (Live 2021). The revered producer didn’t dive into Ye’s process too much, but did reveal that the rapper absorbed a lot of the reviews and reactions he was getting from the listening parties. “It was interesting. It was grueling, lots of hours, lots of changes. Yeah. Came out great though. For this album, it was… I mean, Kanye had three listening parties. So each listening party was like a test kind of,” Dean shared. “And after each one, I think he wanted… I can’t talk too much about his process. He took all the information he got from everyone, including online reviews, personal friends’ reviews, and he just kind of digest it all and adjust the album the way he wants. I definitely looked at how the crowd moved to different songs… because I was up in the top of the stadium, deejaying the whole thing. I was up in a little circle… No. No, I was just up on a house, maybe four layers up, next to the top layer, running the songs off my computer.”
MUSIC
fsutorch.com

Kanye West is hungry for attention

I remember when following up on Kanye West used to be thrilling. It waGetty Imagess hard to not pay attention to him because he was, and continues to be, a rapper that tends to go head-to-head with his own ego. But all of the lights have seemed to dim, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hotnewhiphop.com

Irina Shayk Glosses Over Kanye West Dating Rumors In New Interview

A couple of months ago, following Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Kanye West, the Donda rapper was allegedly spotted spending his 44th birthday in France with supermodel Irina Shayk. Naturally, the rumor mill started spinning and didn't stop spinning until the story was that West and Shayk were interested...
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Kanye West Allegedly Fires Engineer Via Text

Kanye West allegedly fired one of the engineers that worked on DONDA because he ended up being late. Akademiks shared screenshots of text messages between Ye and the engineer. Kanye sent a text to the engineer that read, "Let's work" one morning. After not receiving an answer for two hours, Kanye texted the engineer "Go home." The engineer responded, "I'm really sorry. I have no excuse I set an alarm for 7:30 am. And for whatever reason my phone wasn't alerting me I woke up at 11:08 to missed calls and got dressed as fast as I could." He added, "I know this is unacceptable… I'm sorry." Kanye responded, "Stop texting. Go find God."
CELEBRITIES
actionnewsnow.com

Kanye West grabs 10th No. 1 album on Billboard

Kanye West has hit lucky No. 7 with his 10th No. 1 album. His latest, "Donda," has debuted at the top of Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, making him the seventh artist to have 10 No. 1 albums, according to Billboard. And that's not all. With 309,000 equivalent album units...
CELEBRITIES

