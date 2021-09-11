CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name Droppers: Davis quartet honored on National Senior Citizen’s Day

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 7 days ago

In celebration of National Senior Citizen’s Day, four Davis residents were honored during an outdoor ceremony at University Retirement Community on Aug. 20. Madalon Amenta, Ann Daniel, Marty West and Don Villarejo have each made significant contributions through their life’s work to the city of Davis and Yolo County. Yolo County Supervisor Don Saylor, Davis City Councilman Dan Carson and URC Executive Director Alika Castillo were all on hand to recognize the honorees.

