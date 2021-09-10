CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State University Professor Charged With Assaulting Student During Protest

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn State University professor is charged with assaulting a student during a protest. The Centre Daily Times reports W. Oliver Baker has been arrested and charged. He is an assistant professor of English and African American studies. During a pro-vaccine rally, police say Baker pulled a...

WRDW-TV

Aiken High School student charged with assaulting principal

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 16-year-old Aiken High School student has been charged for striking the school’s principal multiple times. The incident reportedly occurred while the principal was attempting to break up a fight between two students. On Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., police responded to Aiken High, located on 449...
AIKEN, SC
WCVB

Man charged with kidnapping Boston University student at gunpoint

BOSTON — 5 Investigates uncovered a disturbing plot to kidnap a Boston student at gunpoint near the Boston University campus. A California man is now in custody. Records we obtained show the California man allegedly stalked his victim for years then showed up at her Boston apartment two weeks ago with a loaded gun, a tank of gas used to sedate people and a journal with in alarming plan.
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Boy Charged in Assault on Student Draped in Gay Pride Flag

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager faces juvenile charges after he attacked a student who was draped in a gay pride flag in a school cafeteria, authorities say. Video of the incident was recorded last week at Lowndes High School in the south Georgia city of Valdosta. It shows a male student charging across the cafeteria and jerking the flag from the second boy's back as he falls to the floor. A third student tries to push away the attacker, who slams the flag into a garbage can.
VALDOSTA, GA
Onward State

Penn State Police Respond To Employee Assault In Willard Building

Two Penn State employees were involved in a physical altercation inside the Willard Building this week, a university spokesperson confirmed. At around 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, an employee reported being physically assaulted by another employee inside a Willard bathroom. Penn State said the victim was later transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for an evaluation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Students Protest State’s School Mask Mandate

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The first day of Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate did not go over well with some parents and students. Superintendents in several districts say the majority of students abided by the mandate and were masked. Dozens of students and parents protested outside of schools in our region. Some protesters were outside of Hempfield High School for almost 10 hours. One mother was there from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their argument was this is a personal decision and not one to be made by the government. “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t want...
LATROBE, PA
chatsports.com

Does your college town suck? Penn State University

New to the line up this season: we will be examining the various college towns of Wisconsin’s opponents. We’ll be answering all of the important questions – Is it a state capital? What is the population? Does it have a Culvers?. Facts:. City: University Park, Pennsylvania. Size: 7,958 acres (University...
COLLEGES
wpsu.org

Penn State professors on how 9/11 changed their teaching

The September 11th attacks have changed many aspects of society, including academia. Penn State professors spoke to WPSU about how 9/11 affected their fields of study and what it’s like to teach a generation of students who have no memory of 9/11. For fields like Political Science, History and Journalism,...
COLLEGES
WNCT

UNC students call for vaccine mandate during protest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of UNC students marched side by side Friday, demanding a school-wide vaccine mandate to fight COVID-19. “It’s not fair to students who are actually getting vaccinated, doing what’s right and what’s needed to be done in order to stop the spread of COVID,” UNC student Shuhud Mustafa said.
PROTESTS
WTAJ

Police: Penn State professor charged after fight at pro-vaccine rally

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State professor faces misdemeanor charges after an alleged assault happened at a rally for a pro-vaccine mandate in late August. Walter Baker, 36, is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and disorderly conduct after he struck an individual at the rally, according to the charges filed.
PENN, PA
abc17news.com

Protest over University of Kansas assault claims draws crowd

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people chanted and held signs outside a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student. The Kansas City Star reports that the Monday night protest outside the Phi Kappa Psi house came after the fraternity officials reported the allegations over the weekend. The university’s spokeswoman said Tuesday the university takes all allegations of sexual violence seriously and has robust processes to investigate them. A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.
LAWRENCE, KS
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw State professors, students demonstrate in favor of mask mandates

A mix of Kennesaw State University student and faculty groups protested Monday and are protesting every weekday this week to call for mask mandates and other COVID-19 safety protocols at the university. The protests are directed at the University System of Georgia, rather than KSU, as KSU follows USG policies.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Concord Monitor

Protests criticize PSU’s response to racist harassment, assault of students

Plymouth State University students and community members protested at the school last week, saying the university’s response to recent acts of racism and violence was inadequate. On Sept. 7, Plymouth State University Police alerted students and faculty to two incidents since the start of the semester: one in which a...
COLLEGES
texomashomepage.com

WFHS student charged with assaulting staffer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls High School student is accused of assaulting a staff member in an altercation near the office area Monday, according to an affidavit. 18-year-old Arianna Parker is charged with assault. An officer working security on the campus said he responded to a report of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

