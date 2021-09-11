Latest COVID-19 numbers: Hospitalizations surge past 900, second-highest number during the pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak continues, with vaccines slowing the spread among some people, but not enough people are vaccinated to stop it completely. Will this go on forever and ever—and how can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with WTOP and revealed a few key ways you can stay safe now, as well as some warnings. Read on for 8 essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO