Public Health

Latest COVID-19 numbers: Hospitalizations surge past 900, second-highest number during the pandemic

9NEWS
9NEWS
 7 days ago
Here are the numbers for how many vaccines have been distributed in Colorado, how many new cases of COVID have been reported, and current hospitalizations.

Denver local news

