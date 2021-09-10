CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Former 'teacher of the year' accused of having sex with student

Fox5 KVVU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teacher has been arrested, accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl. Court documents obtained by Arizona's Family reveal officers responded to a home Sept. 8 regarding a child sex abuse investigation. Paperwork states a woman, who is now 26, disclosed having a previous sexual relationship with 35-year-old George Cardenas when she was 16 years old and Cardenas was 25 years old at North High School.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Cardenas
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy