Former 'teacher of the year' accused of having sex with student
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teacher has been arrested, accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl. Court documents obtained by Arizona's Family reveal officers responded to a home Sept. 8 regarding a child sex abuse investigation. Paperwork states a woman, who is now 26, disclosed having a previous sexual relationship with 35-year-old George Cardenas when she was 16 years old and Cardenas was 25 years old at North High School.www.fox5vegas.com
