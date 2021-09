Whether it’s on the court or in the classroom, St. Edward’s student athletes are working hard towards their future. Emily Tran, senior setter for St. Edward’s women’s volleyball team is no different. In 2020, Tran was added to the Lone Star Conference All-Academic team. Originally from Eagan, MN, Tran has been a part of the Hilltop community for a little over three years. The time she has spent at SEU is filled with memorable moments which helped create the person she is today. Eager for the upcoming season, Tran expressed how the team has “high expectations, wants to go to conference.” Tran, like many other athletes, is thrilled by the progressive shift towards a normal sports setting.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO