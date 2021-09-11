CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Earwig’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

By Jordan Mintzer
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23orIZ_0bshYBjY00

With her third feature, the eccentric and exquisitely made Earwig , French filmmaker Lucile Hadžhalilović confirms her status as one of art house cinema’s most singular auteurs, fashioning a rich and strange body of work that sits somewhere between Lynch, Cronenberg and a more restrained narrative approach that feels strictly European.

“Body” is indeed the key word in a movie that, like the director’s previous efforts, Innocence (2004) and Evolution (2015), explores the corporal horrors inflicted on the young — in this case a little girl forced to undergo a tortuous daily routine in which her teeth are surgically replaced by ice cubes.

Why she needs to do this, or who she even is, are not really questions Hadžhalilović concerns herself with in this moody chamber piece that premiered in Toronto’s Platform competition. Viewers looking for explanations should probably stay away, but those willing to be carried by the film’s casual pace and haunting aesthetic will find there are few places like it in contemporary cinema.

“Earwig” is actually the nickname of the silently tormented man, Albert (Paul Hilton), tasked with caring for the girl, who’s called Mia (Romane Hemelaers), in a dingy Lynchian apartment located in an unspecified dingy city sometime after World War II. It’s also the title of the novella, set in Liege, by British sculptor-author Brian Catling that Hadžhalilović and co-scribe Geoff Cox adapted their script from, sticking fairly close to a story that mixes the macabre with the squeamishly surreal.

Captured in foggy, underexposed images by Jonathan Ricquebourg ( The Death of Louis XIV ), whose cinematography here recalls the paintings of Belgian symbolists like Fernard Khnopff and Léon Spilliaert, the film establishes its bizarre scenario and setting from the very first frame, with hardly a line of dialogue offered for purposes of clarity. All we know is that Albert is Mia’s caretaker at the behest of a brusque, menacing man who occasionally calls him on the phone for updates, making sure the girl’s frozen chompers are doing whatever they’re supposed to be doing.

Much attention is given to the laborious process by which Albert removes Mia’s teeth each morning, after they’ve melted onto a metal-supported filtration system that looks like the world’s most horrible retainer, to install a new set fresh from the freezer. The methodical oral surgery is performed with ultimate precision, as if the fate of the world depended on these icy little dentures functioning perfectly. Sound designer Ken Yasumoto (who works with Hadžhalilović’s ex-partner, Gaspar Noé) makes sure we hear everything as well as we can see it, with each click, scrape and chatter amplified to the max.

At some point we learn Mia is to be sent away, prompting a chilling sequence where Albert takes her out in the world for the first time and she tries to drown herself. Unable to cope with such developments, Albert goes to the local bar to drown himself as well, except in beer, until he’s accosted by a man who seems to know way too many facts about his life — including the trauma he suffered during the war and the death of his wife. Albert tries to attack the man with a broken bottle, but accidentally plunges it into the face of a waitress (Romola Garai), whom he winds up permanently disfiguring.

It’s a lot to take in, and none of it makes sense sometimes, even all the time. But that doesn’t seem to be the point of Earwig , which relishes in its weirdness until the bitter end, when the plot is finally tied together but also torn apart. At nearly two hours, it’s a bit much to handle — Lynch’s Eraserhead , which is close to this movie in both style and spirit, clocks in at 89 minutes — and you feel, at times, that Hadžhalilović is overindulging in all her creepy tones and textures but also losing her grip on the story.

And yet it’s that same refusal to play by the book that makes her oeuvre so unique. Like her earlier movies, Earwig works in subtle ways, luring you in with its meticulous direction and design, then providing a few flashes of real emotion — most of them backed by a gorgeous minimalist score from Augustin Viard and Warren Ellis (of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds).

It may not be enough to turn the film into a cult hit, but it does show how Hadžhalilović is a rare breed among genre directors today, especially those specializing in body horror. Like a good surgeon, she works at her own rhythm, administering gore and violence with extreme caution, killing us but doing it ever so softly. The knife cuts carefully but it cuts deep.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa McCarthy in ‘The Starling’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd, two of the most endearing actors onscreen, play Lilly and Jack, a married couple happily painting a mural for their infant daughter’s room, as The Starling begins. Cue the opening credits, and we find them a year later, grappling with the unimaginable worst after having lost their baby to sudden infant death syndrome. Lilly is stoically putting one foot in front of the other, which includes visiting Jack at the psychiatric hospital where he is being treated. A project starring these two plus Kevin Kline, directed by Theodore Melfi, of Hidden Figures — what could...
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaspar Noé
Person
Romola Garai
Person
Nick Cave
imdb.com

TIFF 2021: 8 Films That Might Sell Big at the Festival, from ‘The Survivor’ to ‘Earwig’

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Thursday with a slimmed-down lineup of just 100 films, the buzziest of which already have distribution. “Dune,” “Spencer,” and “Dear Evan Hansen” are all screening at TIFF, but with one odd twist: They’re only available to watch in person, while the majority of industry attendees will be logging on to the festival remotely.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Dune Video Review

Our Managing Editor Jason Gorber brings us his first, spoiler-free look at Denis Villeneuve‘s rendition of Frank Herbert’s epic Dune ahead of the film’s screening at TIFF 2021. The films’s all-star cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Chang Chen, Stephen McKinley Henderson and so many more. With impressive visuals, committed performances, and a killer score from Hans Zimmer, here’s what stood out:
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Learn To Swim Review

Learn To Swim is an intoxicating dive into the human psyche. Director Thyrone Tommy expertly crafts an enduring experience of love and loss that elevates a simple tale of failed romance. Dezi (Thomas Antony Olajide), a brilliantly talented sax player is haunted by memories of his romance with Selma (Emma...
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

The Guilty Review - TIFF 2021

Antoine Fuqua has a killer track record of making thrillers that question heroism, policing, and authority. Though not his first feature, he is most notorious for launching himself into notoriety with Training Day, the story of a new cop’s disastrous first day alongside a crooked counterpart. For his latest, he’s adapted a popular Danish film about a 911 operator whose hero complex has him push some ethical boundaries.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiff#French#European#Lynchian#Liege#British#Belgian#Eraserhead
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Kicking Blood Review

Blaine Thurier’s Kicking Blood may wear the cloak of a straightforward vampire tale, offering a modern spin on traditional tropes, but it is really a story of addiction. Growing tired of eternal life, Anna (Alanna Bale) works at a library to pass the time when she is not out hunting for prey with fellow hipster bloodsuckers Nina (Ella Jonas Farlinger) and Boris (Benjamin Sutherland). The trio approach their bloodlust the same way druggies are looking to score that next high. By all accounts Robbie (Luke Bilyk), would make a perfect victim for Anna as he is an alcoholic who seemingly has nothing left to live for. However, when Anna and Robbie meet, they each see something in the other that just might give them the strength to break free of the vices that shackle them.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: DEFUND Review

The death of George Floyd has led many to question the role of police within communities. While many agree that officers are tasked with responsibilities that go far beyond what they are trained for, the wheel of reform always comes to a screeching halt when the conversation turns to the concept of “Defunding the Police.” Although politicians, right-wing opportunists, and police unions have strategically muddied the landscape to make the term a political landmine that few risk stepping on, there are those like filmmakers Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah and Araya Mengesha who refuse to give up the fight for justice.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘The Guilty’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

A filmmaker with a firm grip on gritty action, Antoine Fuqua gamely takes up the challenge presented by The Guilty, a deceptively spare crime thriller that relies on the fertile imagination of the viewer to conjure up the usual highly charged set pieces. Based on the 2018 Danish film by Gustav Moller that masterfully ratcheted up maximum tautness in minimal surroundings, the American remake stars typically dependable Jake Gyllenhaal as a police officer working in a dispatch center who receives a cryptic distress call from the victim of an abduction from inside a speeding vehicle. But although both Fuqua and his Southpaw...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Wildhood Review

In Wildhood, writer/director Bretten Hannam brings a refreshing approach to this road movie, making it a captivating journey of self discovery. With its keen visual strategy, the film becomes an allegory for a spiritual and sexual awakening. Wildhood employs a deceptively simple narrative structure, one in which stylistic elements imbue the film with a deeper, more transcendent quality.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Trailer: Guillermo del Toro and Bradley Cooper’s Star-Studded Film Noir

Guillermo del Toro is a master of horror, fantasy, and all things concerning monsters, which is why the first trailer for his latest directorial effort, “Nightmare Alley,” might come as a shock to his fans. Instead of going his traditional genre route, del Toro has instead crafted a full blown film noir for his follow-up to “The Shape of Water,” which grossed nearly $200 million worldwide and won the filmmaker his first Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. How do you follow an Oscars darling? If you’re del Toro, you take on one of Hollywood’s most iconic genres and...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘Encounter’

Who doesn’t love a good twist? When a movie subverts our expectations with an unexpected swerve it can be exhilarating, but it all depends on what follows being just as interesting as what came before. That’s not so much the case for Encounter, the latest film from Beast director Michael Pearce, who casts Riz Ahmed in a bit of sci-fi sleight-of-hand that offers him the chance to play a deeply complex father role, but can’t escape that the original premise carried so much more potential.
MOVIES
oneroomwithaview.com

As in Heaven – TIFF 2021 Review

Danish director Tea Lindeburg’s film, As In Heaven, is a lush and devastating chamber piece, unpicking the dense fabric of motherhood, innocence and superstition. Based on the 1912 Danish novel A Night of Death, and set in 19th century rural Denmark, the film follows Lise (Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl) as she navigates a life-changing event on her home farm. Lindeburg’s film is populated with hordes of boisterous, wild-haired children (Lise’s siblings) and heightened by swathes of bucolic farmland that rustle with spirits of their own. Around these charmed elements swarm sinister undercurrents in the form of the austere elder women, the volatility of Lise’s father, and most pervasive of all, the threat of punishment from God.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Review

Earnestness is not an easy thing to convey on screen. Too often it can tip over into twee or play out as pure parody. Though The Electrical life of Louis Wain doesn’t entirely escape the trap of the former, director Will Sharpe manages to quite successfully pull off the improbable: a genuinely whimsical and affecting look at the life of English turn-of-the-century artist Louis Wain.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Last Night in Soho Review

Edgar Wright’s supernatural mystery, Last Night in Soho, is a neon-soaked love letter to the psychological thrillers of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Wright fans expecting more of the silly antics found in Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim will leave the theatre scratching their heads. Those who enjoy eerie thrillers like Suspiria and Don’t Look Now will feel right at home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain in ‘The Forgiven’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Based on a 2012 Lawrence Osborne novel that might well have been set (with only small changes) many decades earlier, John Michael McDonagh’s The Forgiven watches rich Westerners treat Morocco like their playground, scarcely noticing the poverty and disapproval surrounding their opulent parties. Imperialist-grade entitlement goes only so far in the modern world, though, and when one partyer accidentally kills a local teen, some kind of accommodation is going to have to be made. Scripted, directed and acted with intelligence and panache, it’s a very grown-up film but never a bore, a morally alert drama that leaves the scolding to us....
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

TIFF 2021: Encounter, Earwig, Inexorable

Riz Ahmed is on a hot streak, earning an Oscar nomination for “Sound of Metal” and raves for his work in this month’s “Mogul Mowgli.” To say that Michael Pearce’s “Encounter” derails that run isn’t too much of an exaggeration, however Ahmed is easily the best thing about this deeply frustrating story of mental illness and children in peril. In fact, there are times when Ahmed feels like he’s in an entirely different film than the rest of the cast or even the one that Pearce sometimes feels like he’s trying to make. To say he elevates a mediocre script would be a massive understatement, and his work alone almost makes this worth seeing, but only to imagine the better movie that could have contained it.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Hellbound Review – TIFF 2021

Real life experiences with angels and demons are always interesting horror fodder, but this one takes a slightly different approach to the theme. Following the success of the oft buzzed about Train to Busan, director, Yeon Sang-ho, has adapted his webtoon, The Hell (지옥), into a series for Netflix. Hellbound, the first three episodes which were viewed for this review, adapts the spooky webtoon into a live-action haunting tale about real-life demons landing in the middle of South Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy