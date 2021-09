AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a missing 3-year-old and her guardian. Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell, is a 3-year-old blond hair, blue eyed white female. She is 3-foot 1-inches tall and weighs 40 lbs. At this time there is no clothing description. She was last seen February 2021, in Augusta, Virginia.