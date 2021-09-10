ARC Music Festival Brought the Best Out of Chicago
ARC Music Festival brought house and techno fans together from everywhere to party in the birthplace of house music over Labor Day Weekend. Smack dab in the middle of Westside Chicago sits the small, but ever-so-popular Union Park, which has become a home to festivals such as Summer Smash, Pitchfork, and now ARC Music Festival. This brand new festival by Auris Presents is a gleaming representation of everything the Windy City has to offer including food, artistry, and creativity, along with a plethora of talented house and techno artists, of course.edmidentity.com
