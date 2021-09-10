ARC Music Festival Brought the Best Out of Chicago

Want to keep the party rolling after the final beats finish at CRSSD Festival Fall this month? Check out their After Dark parties to get your fix!. Riding the wave of their fantastic offering of beach parties and the massive debut of DAY MVS XL earlier this summer, FNGRS CRSSD is moving full steam ahead in reigniting the scene in San Diego. Back in August, they unveiled the full lineup for the return of their beloved CRSSD Festival Fall and the hype for the upcoming edition is picking up by the day. Now, they’ve delivered a flurry of After Dark parties that will keep attendees dancing all night long as well.

