CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

ARC Music Festival Brought the Best Out of Chicago

By Corey Massey
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARC Music Festival brought house and techno fans together from everywhere to party in the birthplace of house music over Labor Day Weekend. Smack dab in the middle of Westside Chicago sits the small, but ever-so-popular Union Park, which has become a home to festivals such as Summer Smash, Pitchfork, and now ARC Music Festival. This brand new festival by Auris Presents is a gleaming representation of everything the Windy City has to offer including food, artistry, and creativity, along with a plethora of talented house and techno artists, of course.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
urbanmatter.com

ARC Music Festival Review: It Was The Bee’s Knees

Seems like all of you were out in Chicago this weekend. Me too!. Northcoast Music Festival went down at Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Many chowed down at Roscoe Burger Fest (har har). But we decided to attend Chicago’s very first ARC Music Festival that took place at Union Park. Keep scrolling to see why we made the right choice (and insert smiling devil emoji here).
CHICAGO, IL
arcamax.com

Our guide to Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago: What not to miss and COVID rules for getting in

CHICAGO — Music festivals look a little different this year and the Pitchfork Music Festival is no exception. The Chicago summer staple, which normally takes place in July, moved to September this year. With rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and a reinstated indoor mask mandate, that might not have been the best idea in hindsight, but the changing state of the pandemic doesn’t seem to have a major effect on the excitement of fans. Many tickets are already sold out.
CHICAGO, IL
substreammagazine.com

REVIEW: The Summer Smash Festival, Chicago

Douglass Park // Chicago, IL // August 20-22, 2021. From the start, Summer Smash was destined to fail. But, let’s talk about the good parts. There are a few things that can create unbridled chaos at a music festival: lack of security, all-ages admission, intensely high temperatures, and, above all else, disorganization. Lyrical Lemonade, the production company in charge of Summer Smash, had high ambitions when bringing the hip-hop festival back to Douglass Park this year; rap icons Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, and Lil Uzi Vert headlined the main stage over three days. Those names alone should have warranted more security and medical staff than were present.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
EDMTunes

[WATCH] Cirez D & Pryda Afterparty at ARC Music Festival

It’s time to get your dose of Cirez D today. A fan has posted the full ARC Music Festival performance of Eric Prydz as his techno alias on YouTube. Fans from around the world can watch the Cirez D performance, erasing any kind of serious FOMO. Chicago’s ARC Music Festival...
MUSIC
Thrillist

The Best Acts to See Every Day at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival

Every festival season, it can feel like just about every lineup looks more or less the same. And then there's Pitchfork Festival, which often has one of the most interesting, coolest bills of the year. Owned and curated by the music publication Pitchfork, the Chicago festival highlights rising acts that will almost certainly be the big names of tomorrow, indie favorites, and headliners, who may be in more, say, pre-headlining slots at other fests, but are contemporary icons nevertheless.
FESTIVAL
The Herald Bulletin

Music festival highlights local acts

ANDERSON — Following a challenging summer as Madison County tried to return to normalcy after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, promoter Los Connell is hoping to do something positive by hosting an end-of-summer music festival. The Indianapolis-based promoter, a member of Anderson’s Streaty family, will host the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Prydz
Time Out Global

Check out the Chicago Humanities Festival’s fall events lineup

Need a dose of culture in your life? After slowly re-introducing in-person events to its roster over the summer, the Chicago Humanities Festival—which, like so many other cultural institutions in the city, pivoted to a completely virtual format during the pandemic—is returning this fall with a robust selection of in-person and online talks, live performances and more programming to round off 2021. The year-round festival frequently attracts big names in politics, journalism and the arts, and this season is no exception, with a focus on Chicago-based speakers and performers.
CHICAGO, IL
msudenver.edu

Making a mindful music festival

Hear the word “party,” and you might picture people laughing, singing and dancing – likely with a drink in their hands. And while nightlife culture seems to have integrated intoxicants into every aspect of the modern party, Amber Handby knows that it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead, she...
DENVER, CO
edmidentity.com

After Dark Parties Announced for CRSSD Festival Fall 2021

Want to keep the party rolling after the final beats finish at CRSSD Festival Fall this month? Check out their After Dark parties to get your fix!. Riding the wave of their fantastic offering of beach parties and the massive debut of DAY MVS XL earlier this summer, FNGRS CRSSD is moving full steam ahead in reigniting the scene in San Diego. Back in August, they unveiled the full lineup for the return of their beloved CRSSD Festival Fall and the hype for the upcoming edition is picking up by the day. Now, they’ve delivered a flurry of After Dark parties that will keep attendees dancing all night long as well.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Techno Music#Music Within#House Music#Art#Auris Presents#Pentagon#Covid#Icon#Grid
Chicago Tribune

Pitchfork Music Festival concludes its Chicago weekend with St. Vincent, Cat Power and a very strange squirrel

Pitchfork Music Festival continued in Chicago’s Union Park on a sold-out Sunday, with headliners including Cat Power and Erykah Badu on its final day. Saturday’s headliners were St. Vincent and Angel Olsen as well as Chicago’s Jamila Woods. The festival reports it hit the park’s daily capacity of 20,000 both on its opening day Friday and Sunday — this after Pitchfork took last summer off and ...
CHICAGO, IL
edmidentity.com

Five Electronic Artists Not to Miss at Life is Beautiful 2021

There are plenty of talented dance music artists on the Life Is Beautiful lineup this year, and here are some that you shouldn’t miss. Life is Beautiful is quickly approaching and our excitement is hardly containable. The three-day festival will once again take over Downtown Las Vegas featuring artists, comedians, and art from all over the world this festival truly brings everyone together to celebrate all aspects of life.
THEATER & DANCE
iowapublicradio.org

Riverview Music Festival In Photos

The first Riverview Music Festival brought palpable energy to Des Moines' north side last weekend. The inaugural, limited-capacity Des Moines Music Coalition event brought BIPOC talent from around the country to Riverview Park's amphitheater, many playing their first shows in Iowa, as well as local acts on the xBk stage.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
atlantaintownpaper.com

Music Midtown, Imagine Music Festival on tap this weekend

It’s a big weekend if you’re the festival goin’ type. Music Midtown returns to Piedmont Park this Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 18-19) with an onslaught of pop and rap megastars and artists of varying degrees of stardom, including Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, 21 Savage, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Black Pumas. All told, the weekend music festival will bring 30 acts to perform on four stages throughout the park.
ATLANTA, GA
Chicago Tribune

Riot Fest opens in Chicago’s Douglass Park with an ageless Patti Smith, carnival rides and, yes, Morrissey

Riot Fest opened for the weekend Thursday in Douglass Park on a beautiful pre-autumn afternoon with a preview day and just the Riot and Rebel stages activated; all five stages will be filled with bands soon after the gates open at 11 a.m. Friday. With the music lineup changing until almost the last minute, the fest’s bill through Sunday includes some hefty names, including Chicago’s own ...
CHICAGO, IL
edmidentity.com

Second Sky Music Festival 2021 Live Stream Info

Don’t fret if you can’t make it to Oakland for the upcoming edition of Second Sky Music Festival because you can catch the stream on Sunday. Porter Robinson has only further continued to cement his legacy in the scene over the past few years. Curating his very own festival, Second Sky, played a major role in that while his latest album Nurture exalted his status even higher. While last year’s edition of the curated event couldn’t go on according to plan and was relegated to the virtual world, this year saw the second edition of Secret Sky and the news that Second Sky would return as well.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy