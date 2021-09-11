CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

How Texas’ new abortion law works, explained by legal experts

By Monica Madden
fox44news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the U.S. Department of Justice prepares to take the new Texas abortion ban to court, the future of the law is uncertain. So far, Texas lawmakers have successfully maneuvered around the precedent established by Roe v. Wade in 1973, which found women have the right to an abortion before fetal viability. This is because the law is enforceable by citizens, not the state, and those who break the law are subject to civil penalties, not criminal.

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

‘You can’t have it both ways’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vows to fight Biden administration over Texas abortion law

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) is the guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the Texas abortion law is mis-placed. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the Texas law (allowing private citizens to act as plaintiffs via lawsuits) as a scheme to nullify the U.S. Constitution. “I actually thought he was talking about Biden’s vaccination plan”, Patrick said. “Because you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say the government cannot intercede in these matters when government, to suit themselves on the vaccinations, is interceding on private matters.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Files Brief In Support Of Department Of Justice Lawsuit Against Texas Abortion Ban

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 24 attorneys general, today filed an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) challenge to Texas’ new unconstitutional six-week ban on abortions. The brief specifically supports DOJ’s motion for a preliminary injunction of the law, which went into effect earlier this month. “Perhaps more outrageous than Texas’ abortion ban that will force victims of rape and incest Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#New Texas#Abortion Clinic#Sb 8#Texas Tech University#Texas Right To Life#Nexstar#Uber#Planned Parenthood
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
POPSUGAR

Uber and Lyft to Cover All Legal Fees For Drivers Sued Under Texas’s New Abortion Law

Several days after Texas's alarming new abortion law went into effect, Lyft and Uber announced plans to help their drivers who are financially impacted by it. The restrictive law not only bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — a time at which most people are not even aware they're pregnant — but it also allows everyday citizens to sue anyone who helps an individual obtain an abortion, whether it be their friend, doctor, family member, or even the person who drove them to the clinic. Anyone who "aids and abets" an abortion after six weeks can be fined up to $10,000.
TRAFFIC
KXAN

How many lawsuits could come out of Texas’ new abortion law?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Social worker Monica Faulkner is concerned about the state’s new abortion law. She wonders if simply referring a sexual assault victim to a clinic could get her sued. “We’re talking about advocates who don’t make a lot of money,” she said. “They can’t afford $10,000-plus attorney fees.”
TEXAS STATE
nbc15.com

How Texas’ new restrictions to abortion could impact Wis. laws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a Texas law banning most abortions took effect this week, pro-life and pro-choice advocates in Wisconsin predict their state’s own abortion laws will not drastically change under the current administration. Texas now prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, as the U.S. Supreme Court...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Attorney General Frosh Offers Support For DOJ Challenge Of Texas Abortion Law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is offering his support for the Justice Department’s challenge of the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. Frosh joined 24 other attorneys general in signing an amicus brief, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, in support of the DOJ’s attempt to temporarily halt the law. Another provision of the Texas law allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who provides an abortion after six weeks or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. The brief argues the new law violates the...
MARYLAND STATE
Apple Insider

Apple is monitoring legal challenges to Texas abortion law

Apple in an internal memo circulated among employees on Thursday said it is monitoring legal challenges to Texas' recently passed abortion law, according to a report. The memo, which references Texas' "uniquely restrictive abortion law," was posted to an internal employee message board and seen by TechCrunch, which corroborated its authenticity with Apple.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy