Xbox Adds Upgrade to Xbox Series X Controller

The revolution is made with what you have at hand. At least that is one of the golden rules of Libertad, the guerrilla group fighting to overthrow the dictator Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6. Conventional weapons are useful, of course, but nothing like a good Supreme to make everything jump. the airs. East jetpack, one of the novelties of this installment, now has a most curious reproduction: there are a custom Xbox Series X console in the form of Supreme. The machine is official and has been announced by Microsoft itself, although unfortunately we will not be able to get it in Spain.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO