Xbox Adds Upgrade to Xbox Series X Controller

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has released a new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller that comes with a subtle, but appreciable upgrade on all of the other controllers for the pair of new Xbox machines. That said, it's easy to miss so we figured we would highlight it for you. Officially known as the "Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition" the controller costs $70 like every other Xbox Series X|S controller and on the surface level, it doesn't look any different beyond its aqua blue coloring. However, it is different as it boasts special rubberized grips.

