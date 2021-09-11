CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Your guide to the most dog-friendly spots on the North Fork

By Lee Meyer
northforker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA canine companion enjoys Labor Day weekend at Claudio’s. (Credit: Courtesy Tanya Doggwiler/Claudio’s) We’ve all been there — you’re on your way out the door to enjoy a lovely day out on the North Fork when you notice your four-legged companion with literal puppy dog eyes begging, “take me with you.” With plenty of dog-friendly outdoor restaurants, wineries and activities, your dog doesn’t have to sit at the window waiting for your return.

northforker.com

Comments / 0

Related
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: A visit to Goose Creek

As idyllic views go, it’s hard to beat the one you get from atop Goose Creek Bridge in Southold: the blue sky and water stretch out before you, boats and kayaks float along the creek and beachgoers enjoy the sun and sand at Goose Creek beach. We headed there the other morning and caught some perfect late-summer weather to boot.
SOUTHOLD, NY
northforker.com

Your Rosh Hashanah dream menu courtesy of the North Fork Foodie Tour

North Fork specialities apple and honey are among the traditional foods of the Jewish New Year. (Photo Credit: istock/Maya Afzaal) It’s been a tough year — all the more reason to celebrate the start of the Jewish New Year otherwise known as Rosh Hashanah. marking the start of 5782, which begins at sundown on Labor Day, Monday September 6 and runs through sundown Wednesday the 8. (The Jewish calendar adheres to lunar cycles with each new month coinciding with a new moon). Since it’s a tradition to sample new fruits — as well as honeyed foods to sweeten your year — we turned to the North Fork Reform Synagogue, creators of the North Fork Foodie Tour, for guidance.
FOOD & DRINKS
northforker.com

The List: Our favorite farm stand fruit pies on the North Fork

The cherry pie at Breitenbach Farms also comes in a mini 5-inch version if you want just a slice or two. (Photo Credit: Felicia LaLomia) It’s hard to imagine improving on the best fruit the North Fork has to offer, but these spots may just have done it. Here’s our very subjective list of the area’s top farm stand fruit pies.
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Fork#Dog#Restaurants#Long Island Sound#Labor Day Weekend#Love Lane Kitchen#Crescent Farm#Israeli#Agave Grill Cantina#Greenport Buoy One#Southold Breweries#Cider Woodside Orchards#Greenport Goodale Farms
countryliving.com

Dog Food as Unique as Your Best Friend

Just Right is your dog’s new favorite kibble. Personalized nutrition based on your pup’s unique lifestyle and health needs. Expertly formulated, delivered to your door. Build your perfect blend today and get 50% off your first order at justrightpetfood.com. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and...
PETS
northforker.com

Our guide to making the ultimate 100% local North Fork sandwich

If the ingredients make the sandwich, the North Fork is the perfect place to build one. Which got us thinking: What would our ideal all-local sandwich look like?. We came up with two — one with meat, one vegetarian — for you to pack up and enjoy with a view.
FOOD & DRINKS
islipbulletin.net

Dog-friendly parks to visit this fall

Living on Long Island, finding dog-friendly parks can be a bit of a struggle. With the cooler weather coming in, it will soon be peak time to head out on walks with your furry friends. Use this list to pick some great dog-friendly parks in the area. Gardiner County Park.
BAY SHORE, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Creekside cottage with a clam shack

While summer may have unofficially come to an end no rule says you can’t enjoy the waters that surround us well into October. This week’s Dream Home, nestled on an inlet off Peconic Bay in South Jamesport, provides direct water access with over 400 feet of creek frontage. “The cottage...
JAMESPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
visitrolla.com

Fun With Your Furry Friend

We love our four-legged friends! Over half of the hotels in Rolla are pet-friendly, so we wanted to highlight some fun things to do with your pup. A visit to Rolla’s first-ever dog park! Buehler Park features three fenced yards for off-leash play, each with waste stations, water fountains, and seating for pet owners. Easily located off I-44 and just down the road from PetSmart, we recommend a trip to the dog park!
PETS
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Checking out the scene at Stirling Square

These sunny and temperate September days are perfect for a visit to Stirling Square, the hopping neighborhood hub at the intersection of Bay Avenue and Main Road in Greenport. Duck in from either street and you’ll find a stylish oasis featuring American Beech hotel, restaurant and lounge, plus the next-level pizza joint 1943 Pizza Bar, the chic Black Llama Bar (as seen on “Real Housewives of New York,” but maybe we won’t talk about that) and more.
GREENPORT, NY
Newsday

North Fork Foodie Tour returns to Long Island for 15th year

Sunday marks the crystal anniversary of the North Fork Foodie Tour, the annual self-guided exploration of the North Fork’s agricultural and culinary treasures. Ticket holders have access to a dozen venues, as well as the opportunity to meet farmers, artisans and chefs who turn the region's agricultural bounty into some of Long Island’s most celebrated foods.
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Smoked food is everywhere this season, and North Fork chefs told us how to do it at home

A selection of smoked meats from 8 Hands Farm and smoked fish from Hook & Net. (Photo Credit: David Benthal: Food Styling: Alice Falcone) I feel in control in my kitchen, but the grill has always intimidated me a little. High heat? Low heat? How do I know when something is done? Turns out, all I needed to learn was how to turn my grill into a smoker. It’s easy, hard to mess up and there’s plenty of control. Once you get it down, you can smoke just about anything you can eat. And chefs on the North Fork do. I got their tips and tricks for embracing an old-fashioned cooking technique that is trending in a big way in 2021.
RECIPES
danspapers.com

Find Fall Fun on the North Fork This Week: Sept. 17–23, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The North Fork is a premier destination for fall fun as it continues to offer a wide array of exciting events and activities this week, September 17–23, 2021. LIVE SHOWS. Apertivo! at Terra Vite Winery. Friday, September 17, 4 p.m. Each...
FOOD & DRINKS
experiencescottsdale.com

Scottsdale’s Dog-Friendly Spots

Did you know that Scottsdale was ranked the fifth most dog-friendly city in the US, according to Booking.com? It seems I’m not alone in my desire to have my pup accompany me on Scottsdale adventures! In fact, visitors will find that Old Town Scottsdale, local restaurants, parks, hotels and surrounding areas welcome furry friends with open arms. So, pocket that money you would have spent on a pet sitter and pack an extra bag for your pooch. Here’s a list of some of Scottsdale’s most dog-friendly spots.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
northforker.com

Food-friendly Long Island wine and the dishes they best pair with

Local striped bass — like this dish at the Preston House with chanterelle mushroom and leek emulsion — calls out for chardonnay or bubbly. Credit: David Benthal. There’s an old adage in the wine world that says “if it grows together, it goes together” — the idea being that the foods of a region should be enjoyed with the wines that are also grown and made there. If this is true — and it mostly is, though I’m not going to offer you barrel-aged Long Island merlot with a raw oyster — then we’re lucky to live where we do.
DRINKS
northforker.com

The Ellen’s on Front team brings comfort food to Suffolk Theater

Suffolk Theater has always been a unique destination on Long Island, combining high-energy concerts and shows with a high-end North Fork dining experience. When the Riverhead theater reopened on Aug. 27 with a performance by the Lords of 52nd Street, guests got their first taste of the theater’s new menu by Chef Jennie Werts and the team from Ellen’s on Front in Greenport.
RIVERHEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy