Your guide to the most dog-friendly spots on the North Fork
A canine companion enjoys Labor Day weekend at Claudio’s. (Credit: Courtesy Tanya Doggwiler/Claudio’s) We’ve all been there — you’re on your way out the door to enjoy a lovely day out on the North Fork when you notice your four-legged companion with literal puppy dog eyes begging, “take me with you.” With plenty of dog-friendly outdoor restaurants, wineries and activities, your dog doesn’t have to sit at the window waiting for your return.northforker.com
Comments / 0