Hickory, NC

BIG-TIME BATTLE: Hibriten tops Hickory 2-0 in matchup of state soccer powers

By Josh McKinney
Hickory Daily Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOIR — A boys soccer contest pitting two of the state’s top four 3A teams according to MaxPreps.com’s latest rankings certainly lived up to the hype on Thursday night. Fourth-ranked Hibriten hosted third-ranked Hickory in a battle of unbeaten squads, with the Panthers ultimately defeating the Red Tornadoes by a 2-0 final for their 37th consecutive regular-season win dating back to the 2019 season.

