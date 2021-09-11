CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The new Roomba uses AI to avoid smearing dog poop all over your house

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Roomba can now identify and avoid any pet "surprises" left on the floor. (Source: IROBOT, FACEBOOK, JESSE NEWTON, USA TODAY, CNET.COM, HASBRO, CNN, Facebook/Jesse Newton via CNN Wire)

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewed.com

iRobot debuts a new Roomba that can avoid wires and pet poo

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. This week, robot vacuum giant iRobot announced the debut of the iRobot Roomba j7+ to replace its top-performing Roomba i7+ model. The company hopes to capitalize on its Genius smart platform to create an experience that lives up to users’ expectations of what a smart robot vacuum should be. You'll be able to purchase the Roomba j7+ beginning Sept. 12.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

The newest Roomba is finally smart enough to avoid pet poop

The maker of Roombas, iRobot, is utilizing machine learning to ensure that its latest line of robot vacuums is particularly appealing to pet owners. The company announced Thursday that its Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum has been specifically designed to avoid animal poop, alluding to an issue that has made attempts at cleanup incredibly messy for some customers in the past. (If you want proof, Buzzfeed chronicled one viral “pooptastrophe” in 2016).
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roomba#Dog Poop#Hasbro#Ai#Cnn#Irobot#Cnet Com#Cnn Wire
Digital Trends

The iRobot Roomba j7+ monitors your floors to avoid wires, pet droppings

How often do you have to rescue your robot vacuum from being stuck in cables and cords? For most people, it’s at least once a week. Sure, you could clean the cords up beforehand, but isn’t it easier to just trust the robot vacuum to avoid the cables? The new Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum with Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence — a mouthful, yes — can do exactly that. This new Roomba is perhaps the smartest model yet, capable of learning specific rooms down to the smallest detail.
ELECTRONICS
IFLScience

Roomba's New Design Update Should Help Pet Owners Avoid A "Pooptastrophe"

Few who read the Pooptastrophe review of 2016 can forget the fate of one homeowner as their autonomous Roomba proceeded to spray puppy poop about their entire home while they were sleeping. Now, Roomba has made what they’ve named a Pet Owner Official Promise (POOP) to eradicate such harrowing events, by updating their products’ software so that it can identify and avoid feces.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum recognizes and avoids everyday items and even dog waste

Leave your floors spotless and dust-free with the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Featuring Imprint Smart Mapping technology, it learns, maps, and adapts to your home. It even detects everyday items on the floor—such as cables, socks, and even pet waste to navigate around them. Additionally, the iRobot Roomba j7+ includes PrecisionVision Navigation and a new Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence system to identify objects. It’ll then move around them, and should it detect an unknown object, it’ll send a photo of the obstacle the app. So you can tell it to avoid the area or clean around it, which it’ll remember for next time. Moreover, this robot vacuum can anticipate walls and furniture and better cleans around edges. Finally, using Smart Mapping, this gadget learns and records your floor plans, putting you in control of where you want cleaning.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
happi927.com

This poor dog. Roombas and tails don’t mix. Buyer beware. 🙁

Roombas and pets don’t necessarily mix. TikTok user Gabrielldennis recently posted about how she came home to find her Roomba vacuum destroyed. She checked out the footage from her dog cameras to see what happened, and found the vacuum got stuck between a cushion and one of the dogs, and latched on to the dog’s tail, causing the dog to jump up in confusion and attempt to run away, dragging it along the wooden floor. The dog then sprints up the stairs, smashing the robot against each step until it detaches from its tail and crashes down to the bottom of the stairs. Gabi shared the hilarious video online, and assured people that her dog was completely unharmed in the incident.
PETS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Robot vacuum cleaners should no longer plunge dog owners into pooping disasters

In 2016, a description of the American Jesse Newton made the rounds, whose Roomba vacuum cleaner robot drove into the middle of the dog poo of the not house-clean puppy during his nightly cleaning drive and spread the stuck-on excrement all over the apartment. “It’s on the floorboards. It’s on the table and chair legs. It’s on the carpets. It’s on the rugs. It’s in the children’s toy box,” Newton described. Like a Jackson Pollock painting with excrement. A spokesman for the manufacturer iRobot left the newspaper Guardian know at the time that such cases are not uncommon.
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum has Built-in Camera to Avoid Obstacles and Pet Poop

IRobot Corp., a renowned manufacturer of home cleaning robots has launched the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Powered by iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence and featuring intuitive facets like a built-in lighted camera; this robotic vacuum cleaner is designed to clean the home without disturbance from any obstacles in its path. It can recognize and avoid cords and even pet waste using PrecisionVision Navigation.
ELECTRONICS
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Roomba's new model that can avoid pet poop

The other surfers are now competing for a chance to face her in the final. Billy V shares entertainment news including Hawaii "Five-0" actor Al Harrington who has been hospitalized. Jake Shimabukuro has a new collaborative album on the way. Howard's Business Report. Business Report: Bank deposits. Updated: 7 hours...
PETS
Fast Company

Move over, Alexa: A Roomba could soon be the brain behind your smart home

Colin Angle, the CEO and founder of iRobot, believes that tech giants have botched the smart home. Systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings all boast thousands of device integrations, but getting those disparate parts to work well in concert can be a tremendous pain. Instead of trying to connect with everything, Angle believes the way forward is to start over and think smaller.
ELECTRONICS
foxbaltimore.com

Plan to acclimate new dogs to your home

Brittany Roger with the Maryland SPCA joins us to talk about a "two-week shutdown" for newly adopted dogs. It's a plan you follow to slowly acclimate them to your home.
PETS
buckrail.com

Think picking up your dog’s poop is gross? Try drinking it

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Clean Water Coalition is asking you to pick up dog poop. Studies show that dog waste is the largest source of Escherichia coli (E. coli) to surface water from human activities in Jackson Hole. In 2017, the WY Department of Environmental Quality found that...
JACKSON, WY
Ars Technica

Facebook forced troll farm content on over 40% of all Americans each month

In the wake of the 2016 election, Facebook knew it had a problem. Pages and fake accounts created by the Kremlin-backed Internet Research Agency had spread through the social network and drawn massive engagement from real users. Facebook knew it had to get things under control. But years later, Facebook’s...
INTERNET
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, New Study Says

The use of face masks has been a factor of daily life since the early days of the pandemic. Unfortunately, donning PPE has taken on a renewed importance ever since the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., with some local health officials reviving mask mandates in public places. But covering up with just any type of mask doesn't necessarily mean you're safe: A new study has found that you may need to wear more than a basic cloth or surgical mask to protect yourself from COVID or stop you from spreading it to others.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy