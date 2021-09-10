Report: NCAA to Expand Women's Basketball Tournament, Add First Four

Fans of March Madness could be getting an extra dose of hoops from now on. According to a report from Athlon Sports' Bryan Fischer, the NCAA is in the process of expanding the Division I Women's Basketball Tournament from 64 to 68 teams, something they did for the Men's Basketball Tournament back in 2011. The decision follows an offseason that has exposed the governing body for not properly valuing women's basketball and its postseason in recent years.