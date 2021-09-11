CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Latest: Denmark lifts all domestic COVID-19 restrictions

Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark’s high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic restrictions. The return to normality has been gradual, but as of Friday, the digital pass — a proof of having been vaccinated — is no...

Philippines defers new COVID-19 plan, maintains capital curbs

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed “general community quarantine” in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential...
Philippines To Lift Travel Ban On India And Nine Other Countries For Covid-19

MANILA, Philippines — The travel ban for all inbound travelers from India and nine other countries in the Philippines from Sept. 6 will be lifted. The authorities took the decision despite the rising Covid-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, informed Harry Roque, the presidential spokesperson, on Sept. 4.
Denmark cancels tender for domestic coronavirus vaccine production

COPENHAGEN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Denmark has cancelled its previously announced plans for a public tender to establish a national COVID-19 vaccine production facility as it bets on a vaccine already under development by a Danish firm, the Business Ministry said on Monday. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced in April...
Japan Extends COVID-19 Emergency Restrictions

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on Thursday announced an extension of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until the end of September, saying healthcare systems remain under severe strain, and that the continuing challenges of fighting the virus had led to his decision not to seek another term.
Singapore to ease COVID-19 restrictions for migrant workers

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Singapore said on Thursday it will start easing movement restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories from next week, more than a year after the curbs were imposed due to a surge in infections in their often cramped quarters. The announcement by the manpower ministry...
Countries That Ended Covid-19 Restrictions

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has been spreading around the world for a long time, and everything around us changes. Our life quality has been taken away from us, economies collapsed, and many died. This has been going on for over 18 months, and some countries have decided enough is enough. Singapore:...
Australia officials restrict prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) placed new restrictions on the prescribing of oral ivermectin, according to an announcement last Friday. General practitioners are now only able to prescribe ivermectin for TGA-approved conditions (indications) – scabies and certain parasitic infections. Certain specialists including infectious disease physicians, dermatologists, gastroenterologists and hepatologists (liver disease specialists) will be permitted to prescribe ivermectin for other unapproved indications if they believe it is appropriate for a particular patient.
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Covid-19 booster timeline a "self-inflicted distraction" by the White House, public health expert says. Setting a timeline for Covid-19 booster doses before a full review of data was an avoidable distraction on the part of the White House, and the focus right now needs to be on people who are not yet vaccinated, University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health Dean Dr. Ali Khan told CNN on Friday.
Latest: US OKs new use for Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment

WASHINGTON-- U.S. health officials have authorized Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment for a new use in preventing disease in people who have been recently exposed to the virus. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted emergency use of the drug for adults and children older than 12 who may have an infection and are at high-risk for getting severe COVID-19. Previously the drug was authorized for high-risk patients with confirmed COVID-19.
Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

Slovenia’s government said on Friday that it would immediately start with compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, stepping up anti-virus measures that had already sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state.All government workers will need to receive one shot by Oct. 1 and a second a month later, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.PCR tests will no longer be accepted to gain entry into government-funded workplaces, including state-run hospitals.Earlier this week, the government introduced the compulsory display of COVID-19 passes proving vaccination or a negative PCR result in order to access private places of work as well as hospitals, gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.That measure spawned major street riots in the capital, Ljubljana on Wednesday. Slovenian health officials said that the COVID-19 pass measure has raised public interest in vaccination amid a significant upsurge in new infections.Nearly half of the European Union member country's 2 million population has so far been fully vaccinated, well below the bloc average.
Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end. AUKUS, which notably excludes France and the European Union, is just the latest in a series of steps, from Afghanistan to east Asia, that have taken Europe aback.After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide...
WORLD
Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Alberta leader apologizes, imposes restrictions and passport

The leader of the Canadian province of Alberta apologized Wednesday for his handling of the pandemic and says he’s now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work from order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions. Alberta declared a public health state of emergency as Premier Jason Kenney said hospitals may run out of beds and staff in intensive care units within 10 days. “It is now clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize,” Kenney said. Indoor dining at pubs and restaurants is now banned. Kenney said COVID is hitting Alberta harder than...
