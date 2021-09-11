CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Air adds planes and flights to boost same-day shipping network

By Marissa Nall
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 7 days ago
Investments in new planes and "superhubs" are extending Amazon Air's reach, and that includes key expansions in the Pacific Northwest.

WNCY

Air New Zealand studying how to add low-emissions planes to fleet

(Reuters) – Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it was studying how it could use low-carbon technologies like electric, hybrid or hydrogen powered planes to dramatically reduce emissions from shorter and regional flights as soon as 2030. The airline signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus SE to research...
WORLD
TrendHunter.com

Day-Definite Shipping Services

FedEx Express has launched an international and day-definite e-commerce shipping service in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region. FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) is a cost-friendly and fast shipping service that will help e-commerce companies reach better sales. One of the leading factors of online cart abandonment...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Amazon Ships Outside Cargo to Compete with UPS, FedEx

Amazon has begun shipping cargo for outside customers to compete with UPS and FedEx. According to a CNBC report on Monday (Sept. 6), Amazon’s first quarter earnings show an 80% rise in capital expenditures, which helped it boost the capacity of its logistic network by 50% from year to year. The retail giant is now shipping 72% of its own goods, compared to 46.6% two years ago, with a global transportation network that includes 400,000 drivers, 40,000 trucks, 30,000 vans and over 70 planes.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Los Angeles Port Logjam Has Enough Containers to Cross Half the U.S.

By Brendan Murray (Bloomberg) The number of container ships waiting to enter the biggest U.S. gateway for trade with Asia reached an all-time high of 65 vessels, carrying potential payloads of cargo boxes that would stretch halfway across the country if lined up end to end. Outside the neighboring ports...
INDUSTRY
Travel + Leisure

Delta Air Lines Is Ditching Its Pandemic-era Boarding Process — Here's What Will Change

"This update drives efficiency in the boarding process, making it faster and easier for both customers and employees as we continue to listen and respond to feedback." Delta Air Lines will no longer board planes back-to-front, the company confirmed to Travel + Leisure, moving away from one of the last coronavirus pandemic-era practices in the airline industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
airlinegeeks.com

Emirates Adds A380 to Istanbul Flights

The summer — normally when passenger travel demand is at its peak — is gradually coming to an end, but this past summer was like no other as there was a significant surge in leisure travel demand compared to the year prior. Fall is right around the corner, and the holiday season at the end of the year is another period when travel demand is high — especially compared to past slumps resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic — and passengers are eager to continue traveling for the festivities. However, this fall will be significant for Emirates as the carrier will reach a special milestone for its fleet and route network as certain international borders reopen and travel restrictions are eased.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
legalnewsline.com

Amazon sued over Sidewalk automatically connecting to networks

SEATTLE (Legal Newsline) -- A couple have filed a class action lawsuit against Amazon. Mary and Matthew Street filed a federal complaint on July 8 in the Western District of Washington against Amazon for violation of the Washington Consumer Protection Act and unjust enrichment. According to the complaint, Amazon manufactured,...
SEATTLE, WA
Aviation Week

SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Adds Laser Links

The first of a new generation of SpaceX Starlink satellites reached near-polar orbit on Sept. 14, adding a second orbital shell and intersatellite laser communications links to the growing broadband constellation. The 51 new Starlink spacecraft rode aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched in... Subscription Required. SpaceX Expands...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Amazon Branded TVs Slated to Ship in October

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report said Thursday that its first branded TVs sets will begin shipping in October as the online retail giant declared it has "reimagined what a TV can do." The world's biggest online retailer unveiled two versions of the branded sets, which range from $369.99...
ELECTRONICS
CBS LA

Buy Them Now: Shoppers Urged To Get A Jump On The Holidays Due To Global Shipping Problems

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With global shipping moving grindingly slow, experts are urging holiday shoppers to move now if they want to have gifts to put under the Christmas tree. LOS ANGELES, CA – 26 AUGUST 2021: Port congestion at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. Imaged 26 August 2021. (Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2021) A record 60 cargo ships are waiting off the coast of Southern California, waiting to unload its cargo at the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest container port in the nation. Another 20 ships are due to arrive in just days, according to port...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Flight Global.com

Air Canada Rouge restarts flights

Air Canada’s low-cost leisure subsidiary Air Canada Rouge restarted flights on 7 September after a seven-month coronavirus-driven pause. Rouge is now flying from Toronto to Las Vegas, Orlando, and Regina (Saskatchewan), Montreal-headquartered Air Canada says on 7 September. In September, the discounter will add more connections, including to Cancun and Tampa.
WORLD
VISTA.Today

Amazon to Add 4,800 Jobs to Region

Amazon is hiring 4,800 employees in the Philadelphia area, with jobs concentrated in transportation and fulfillment, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The announcement was made at a press conference Tuesday morning at Philadelphia City Hall. Starting wage for the new jobs will be $18 an hour and will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Shipt Adds 1,000 Retail Locations to Same-Day Delivery Services

Shipt has announced its largest nationwide expansion in three years, adding its same-day delivery services to more store locations and reaching millions of potential new customers. As part of this expansion, Shipt has added nearly 1,000 more store locations from which customers can use the company’s same-day delivery service. In addition, more than two million more households that previously were just outside of Shipt's coverage area can now access Shipt for convenient and fast shopping, according to the company.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
airlinegeeks.com

Avianca Adds New Routes, Resumes Additional Flights

In order to offer its travelers more connectivity opportunities, Avianca announced the sale of five new routes that will begin to operate at the end of the year and the reactivation of seven more routes from September. After inaugurating seven domestic and international routes this year, five new routes will...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Peak Shipping Season In With A Roar At Port Of Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach reported Thursday that the "peak shipping season started with a roar" and had resulted in its strongest August on record. The port handled 807,704 twenty-foot equivalent units in August, an 11.3% increase from the same month last year. Imports were up 11.7% to 407,426 TEUs, while exports decreased 5.3% to 119,485 TEUs, the port said. The number of empty containers moved through the Port of Long Beach was up 19.7% year-over-year to 280,794 TEUs.
LONG BEACH, CA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

