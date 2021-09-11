Amazon Air adds planes and flights to boost same-day shipping network

The summer — normally when passenger travel demand is at its peak — is gradually coming to an end, but this past summer was like no other as there was a significant surge in leisure travel demand compared to the year prior. Fall is right around the corner, and the holiday season at the end of the year is another period when travel demand is high — especially compared to past slumps resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic — and passengers are eager to continue traveling for the festivities. However, this fall will be significant for Emirates as the carrier will reach a special milestone for its fleet and route network as certain international borders reopen and travel restrictions are eased.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO