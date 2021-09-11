CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Without You by Ilana Lipsztein

allaboutjazz.com
Ilana Lipsztein grew up in Brazil listening to Rock 'n' Roll, Bossa Nova, and Samba. Her music brings together the Brazilian soul and Rock 'n' Roll rhythm that marked her childhood. She believes that music has no age, which is why she started playing bass guitar two years ago. Since then she's been sharing her passion and music with others and encouraging women to invest in their dreams, no matter how big or small. Her songs convey the universal and eternal language of music and life. With emotional lyrics and soul, she helps us see that we all have the courage to face our challenges. From her early days in Rio de Janeiro, she became a trained journalist, entrepreneur, and producer. She graduated from NYU, specializing in Hospitality Industries. She produces live events, performing arts, and video content around New York City. During the Pandemic, Ilana launched a blog (IlanaWIP) supporting women entrepreneurs and began publishing content for two Brazilian publications. As a mother and an immigrant, Ilana has used her creativity and adaptability to find new opportunities and create solutions for a world that is constantly changing. https://conta.cc/3xmVIqP.

