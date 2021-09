MANHATTAN — McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University continues its star-studded lineup with Boz Scaggs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in McCain Auditorium. Scaggs, an American singer, songwriter and guitarist, is on the road supporting his new album “Out of the Blues” since the blues is what first sparked his five-decade musical career. He is known for his albums of the late 1970s as well as the songs “Lido Shuffle” and the Grammy Award-winning “Lowdown” from the critically acclaimed album “Silk Degrees” in 1976, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. With an extensive and distinctive career that has spanned 30 years and received many accolades, Scaggs continues to prove himself as one of music’s most creative and original artists.

