Thought-Provoking Tourist Centers

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect Dorte Mandrup has completed a visitor's center that overlooks the sweeping views of the Ilulissat Icefjord in Greenland. This visitor's center invites visitors to experience the wonders of this UNESCO-listed natural wonder. The structure is built with a walkable roof that permits viewers to experience the unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape. Not only does this center offer uninterrupted views, it equally sparks conversations surrounding the impact of climate change on the arctic.

