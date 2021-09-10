CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resource centers open for Ida flash flooding victims

By Naeisha Rose / Associate Editor
qchron.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city’s Office of Emergency Management is offering resources for victims of Tropical Storm Ida in each of the five boroughs. “By placing one service center in each borough, New Yorkers can seek aid at any location as well as on nyc.gov/ida and by calling 311,” said an agency spokeswoman via email. “Recovering from an emergency has many layers depending on the event, and can add to the emotional stress of the incident.”

