Next three series provide Oakland A’s prime opportunity to ground in wild card race; Could Chris Bassitt be part of the run?

OAKLAND — The next three series against teams with losing records will be the Oakland A’s best chance to gain ground in a contentious wild card race. With 22 games left in the regular season, the A’s are tied with the Seattle Mariners two games back of the second wild card spot held by the New York Yankees, who lost six straight heading into Friday’s games. On an eight-game win streak, the Toronto Blue Jays have surged into contention, a half-game back of the Yankees. The Boston Red Sox hold a one-game lead for the first wild card spot.