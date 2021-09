The William O. Darby Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America offers a flag etiquette program for fifth grade students in Sebastian and Crawford counties. The program lasts for an hour and provides a proper understanding of the respect, care and treatment of our national flag. Students are encouraged to participate and at the end of the presentation they are given a copy of the booklet "Long May It Wave."

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO