CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit County, UT

Summit County is looking for Student Energy Ambassadors

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuutC_0bshNi8G00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Utan Clean Energy is seeking Summit County high school students to serve as Energy Ambassadors for the Summit Community Power Works (SCPW) program.

The program is a 12-week internship that dives into energy efficiency and conservation, calculating household energy use, and opportunities to take meaningful actions to address climate change.

SCPW is based in Park City and Summit County and is managed by Utah Clean Energy, a local nonprofit. Their objective is to educate residents and businesses to save energy and money through energy efficiency and clean energy.

The SCPW Energy Ambassadors will be teaming up with their fellow high school students to compete in the SCPW Challenge.

The SCPW Challenge is an online tool that families can use to calculate their home energy use and learn 70 actions they can take to reduce their energy use, save money on utilities, and reduce their emissions. Every action a household takes earns them points, and teams can compete with one another to save energy and money at home.

Below is more information from the application, which you can find here .

Position Description :
The Energy Ambassadors will be responsible for encouraging over 100 students to compete in the Park City High School – Climate Solutions Challenge in the fall semester of 2021, organizing competitive teams, and encouraging students to Take Action to use energy more efficiently and win points for their team. As an Energy Ambassador, you will have the opportunity to develop your leadership skills as you organize and empower your fellow classmates to accomplish significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The Energy Ambassadors will be able to use their experience as students to identify the most successful ways to empower classmates with direct support from SCPW staff.

Schedule :
The 12-week, SCPW Energy Ambassador internship program will take place between mid-September and mid-December. The SCPW Energy Ambassador(s) will be expected to work a minimum of 3 hours/week outside of school hours.

Responsibilities and Expectations :
• Help at least 100 students sign up for the SCPW Challenge
• Organize a minimum of 2 teams to compete in the SCPW Challenge
• Provide incentives to encourage students to Take Action in the SCPW Challenge
• Write an Op-Ed or Letter to the Editor to submit to your school and local newspapers
• Educate students on climate change and energy efficiency
• Participate in weekly to bi-weekly check-in meetings with SCPW staff
• Assist SCPW staff with other SCPW Challenge-related tabling and outreach as needed

Qualifications :
• Current student at Park City High School, South Summit High School, or North Summit High School
• Demonstrable leadership skills
• Ability to commit to a minimum of 3 hours per week between September and December 2021
• Demonstrated passion about climate change solutions

Compensation & Benefits :
• $400 total stipend compensation upon successful completion of the term of service for work done outside of school hours.
• Climate communication and leadership trainings hosted by SCPW staff
• Leadership experience
• SCPW staff as references for future opportunities

To Apply :
1. Visit www.SCPWChallenge.org and create an account
2. Fill out your “Household Energy Profile” as best you can
3. Navigate to the “Actions” page and read the information on the following “Actions:”
a. “Learn About Solutions”
b. “The Extra Benefits of Solutions”
c. “The Johnson’s Plan”
d. “Climate 101 – Timeline and Impacts”
e. “Climate 101 – What and How”
4. Write a 1-page cover letter describing your interest in the position, your leadership experience and answering the following questions:
a. How is climate change currently impacting Park City and Summit County and what needs to be accomplished to prevent the worst impacts of climate change in the future?
b. Which climate change-focused solution are you most passionate about and why?
5. Fill out the form here and email your cover letter to aidan@utahcleanenergy.org

Contact :
Aidan Garrity, Utah Clean Energy
Email: aidan@utahcleanenergy.org

Application link


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TownLift

Park City Education Foundation’s appeal to Beat The Call

PARK CITY, Utah. — Beat The Call is a play on words meaning make a donation during the two-week fundraising campaign before receiving a phone call from a representative of the Park City Education Foundation (PCEF) imploring you to do so. The decades-old annual event has taken on a decidedly 2021 vibe as a text […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

PCFD responds to a structure fire

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Promontory today. A BBQ caught fire and spread to the back deck. The fire was confined to the BBQ and surrounding deck area of the home. All occupants were safely evacuated and no one was injured. View this post on […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Saturday is Recycle-Day

PARK CITY, Utah — Recycle Utah, UServe Utah, Pack it Out Utah, and Park City Municipal are hosting a Community Trash Cleanup event on Saturday, September 18. The event will run from 10 am to noon. You can stop by Recycle Utah on Woodbine Way to borrow trash grabbers and bags to clean up litter […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Utah’s unemployment rate stays at 2.6%

PARK CITY, Utah — The Department of Workforce Services released its economic report for August, showing a relatively similar picture compared to recent months. The state unemployment rate stayed at 2.6%, unchanged from July. The state’s rate is half of the national rate. The unemployment rate for the entire country is currently 5.2%. “Utah’s recent […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Business
TownLift

Crystal Lake trailhead under construction through November 30

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Starting this week, the Crystal Lake trailhead will be closed just past the Washington Lake Campground entrance off of Forest Service Road #488 to all pedestrian, equestrian, bicycle, and motorized vehicle traffic. The closure is set to last until November 30. “The closure is in place to provide for public health […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Permit system to be implemented at Timpooneke Trailhead

PROVO, Utah — After receiving public feedback, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) will be implementing a revised permit system at the Timpooneke Trailhead parking area in Summer 2022. The USFS said the new system is needed to address overcrowding at the trailhead. USFS is working in collaboration with the Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Highway […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Park City Fall Projects Open House on Sep. 22

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Municipal is hosting their Fall Projects Open House at the Park City Library Patio on Wednesday, September 22 at 5 pm. There will be live music, refreshments, and the Rec Trailer. The event is set to last until 6:30 pm. There will be opportunities to meet new City staff […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Utan Clean Energy#Utah Clean Energy#The Scpw Challenge#The Energy Ambassadors#Scpw Energy#Take Action#Park City High School#North Summit High School
TownLift

Meet Heber City Council candidate Scott Phillips

HEBER CITY, Utah. — After dipping his toe in the water of community commitment for 14 years in the Heber Valley Rotary Club, Scott Phillips is diving in as a candidate for Heber City Council. Phillips who attended BYU and Utah State University, ultimately getting his Master’s Degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from Penn State […]
HEBER CITY, UT
TownLift

Moab Police: Gabby Petito and slain couple unrelated

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah county sheriff said Friday detectives have determined there is no connection between the disappearance of a Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend and a still-unsolved slaying of two women who were fatally shot. Police in Florida had said Thursday a possible connection was […]
MOAB, UT
TownLift

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument turns 25 on Saturday

ESCALANTE, Utah — The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday, September 18. On the same date in 1996, President Bill Clinton used his presidential powers from the 1906 Antiquities Act to create the federal monument. The Antiquities Act has been used by several presidents to protect notable […]
ESCALANTE, UT
TownLift

Roughly half of cases not reported on school COVID-19 dashboard

PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) recently added a color-coded threshold level to their school COVID-19 dashboard. The new feature offers added context surrounding which schools are approaching a Test to Stay event. Utah law requires schools to do a Test to Stay event when: Schools with 1,500 or more students have […]
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
TownLift

UDOT received 13,000 comments about Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) received 13,000 comments regarding the environmental impact statement in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to Deseret News. UDOT project manager Josh Van Jura told Deseret that their decision likely won’t come until spring of next year. “The comments have certainly gotten longer as the comment period […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
TownLift

Register to vote at the Park City Library next week

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City librarians will be available to assist patrons looking to register to vote starting on Wednesday, September 22. If you have recently moved, changed your name, turned 18, or become a citizen, you can stop by. Bring your photo ID and something with your physical Utah address. The voter registration […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Park City Community Foundation grants $275,000 to local nonprofits

PARK CITY, Utah — On Monday, September 13, the Park City Community Foundation granted $275,000 to 52 local nonprofits through its Community Fund. The grants will provide support to a variety of causes — such as mental health, youth arts and sports programs, affordable housing and childcare, trails and open space, and legal assistance. The […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift reader survey

First and foremost, we want to thank you all for reading TownLift, Park City’s source for community news. After launching in January of this year we have published over 1,600 stories and we now reach over 10,000 weekly readers. On our mission to serve the community we want to hear from you on how we […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

I-80 paving schedule modified

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Due to weather shortening the hours of construction work, the schedule for the rehabilitation project along I-80 from the Hi-Ute Ranch to Silver Creek Junction has been modified. Crews will be finalizing the I-80 mainline paving on Monday night, September 13. I-80 will be restricted to one lane during the following […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

SNAPPED: Mayor Beerman endorses pickleball

PARK CITY, Utah — Mayor Andy Beerman participated in the Park City Pickleball Club’s Marathon event on Saturday, September 11. The club raised more than $2000 for the Wounded Blue Foundation, according to Treasurer Debbie Matamoros. Over 150 people attended despite on-and-off rain throughout the day. “We had a great turnout,” Matamoros said.
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Summit County Clubhouse: Parkites Pullin’ Together

PARK CITY, Utah. — Located in what was a home on Highland Drive in the Snyderville Basin, the Summit County Clubhouse provides a safe and welcoming place for members to learn, work, and socialize in a restorative environment. Clubhouse members are adults with a diagnosis of a mental illness and the program follows a successful […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Public input sought for proposed air tours of Bryce NP.

BRYCE NATIONAL PARK, Utah. — The National Park Service (NPS) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are seeking public feedback on a draft Air Tour Management Plan (ATMP) that is being proposed for Bryce Canyon National Park. The agencies encourage anyone with an interest in or concern about air tours over Bryce Canyon National Park […]
TRAVEL
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy