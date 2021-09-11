Summit County is looking for Student Energy Ambassadors

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Utan Clean Energy is seeking Summit County high school students to serve as Energy Ambassadors for the Summit Community Power Works (SCPW) program.

The program is a 12-week internship that dives into energy efficiency and conservation, calculating household energy use, and opportunities to take meaningful actions to address climate change.

SCPW is based in Park City and Summit County and is managed by Utah Clean Energy, a local nonprofit. Their objective is to educate residents and businesses to save energy and money through energy efficiency and clean energy.

The SCPW Energy Ambassadors will be teaming up with their fellow high school students to compete in the SCPW Challenge.

The SCPW Challenge is an online tool that families can use to calculate their home energy use and learn 70 actions they can take to reduce their energy use, save money on utilities, and reduce their emissions. Every action a household takes earns them points, and teams can compete with one another to save energy and money at home.

Below is more information from the application, which you can find here .

Position Description :

The Energy Ambassadors will be responsible for encouraging over 100 students to compete in the Park City High School – Climate Solutions Challenge in the fall semester of 2021, organizing competitive teams, and encouraging students to Take Action to use energy more efficiently and win points for their team. As an Energy Ambassador, you will have the opportunity to develop your leadership skills as you organize and empower your fellow classmates to accomplish significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The Energy Ambassadors will be able to use their experience as students to identify the most successful ways to empower classmates with direct support from SCPW staff.

Schedule :

The 12-week, SCPW Energy Ambassador internship program will take place between mid-September and mid-December. The SCPW Energy Ambassador(s) will be expected to work a minimum of 3 hours/week outside of school hours.

Responsibilities and Expectations :

• Help at least 100 students sign up for the SCPW Challenge

• Organize a minimum of 2 teams to compete in the SCPW Challenge

• Provide incentives to encourage students to Take Action in the SCPW Challenge

• Write an Op-Ed or Letter to the Editor to submit to your school and local newspapers

• Educate students on climate change and energy efficiency

• Participate in weekly to bi-weekly check-in meetings with SCPW staff

• Assist SCPW staff with other SCPW Challenge-related tabling and outreach as needed

Qualifications :

• Current student at Park City High School, South Summit High School, or North Summit High School

• Demonstrable leadership skills

• Ability to commit to a minimum of 3 hours per week between September and December 2021

• Demonstrated passion about climate change solutions

Compensation & Benefits :

• $400 total stipend compensation upon successful completion of the term of service for work done outside of school hours.

• Climate communication and leadership trainings hosted by SCPW staff

• Leadership experience

• SCPW staff as references for future opportunities

To Apply :

1. Visit www.SCPWChallenge.org and create an account

2. Fill out your “Household Energy Profile” as best you can

3. Navigate to the “Actions” page and read the information on the following “Actions:”

a. “Learn About Solutions”

b. “The Extra Benefits of Solutions”

c. “The Johnson’s Plan”

d. “Climate 101 – Timeline and Impacts”

e. “Climate 101 – What and How”

4. Write a 1-page cover letter describing your interest in the position, your leadership experience and answering the following questions:

a. How is climate change currently impacting Park City and Summit County and what needs to be accomplished to prevent the worst impacts of climate change in the future?

b. Which climate change-focused solution are you most passionate about and why?

5. Fill out the form here and email your cover letter to aidan@utahcleanenergy.org

Contact :

Aidan Garrity, Utah Clean Energy

Email: aidan@utahcleanenergy.org

