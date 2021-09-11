CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Washington, southeastern Baker and north central Malheur Counties through 730 PM MDT/630 PM PDT/ At 702 PM MDT/602 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Durkee to near Bully Creek Reservoir. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Big Lookout Mountain, Weatherby, Dixie and Lime around 610 PM PDT. Sheep Mountain and Sweedes Landing around 620 PM PDT. Farewell Bend State Park around 630 PM PDT. Indian Head Mountain, McChord Butte and Brownlee Reservoir around 730 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

