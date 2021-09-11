Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lewis and Clark, southwestern Broadwater, Madison, central Beaverhead, Jefferson and Gallatin Counties through 730 PM MDT At 701 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Philipsburg to near West Entrance. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, as well as cause reduced visibility in blowing dust and smoke. Locations impacted include Bozeman, Dillon, Boulder, Sheridan, Virginia City, Butte, Belgrade, Three Forks, Manhattan, Whitehall, Ennis, Twin Bridges, Pony, Alder, Silver Star, Toston, Harrison, Basin, Big Sky and Targhee Pass. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 58 and 94 , and between mile markers 131 and 175. Interstate 90 between mile markers 228 and 318. Highway 12 between mile markers 89 and 109. Highway 191 between mile markers 31 and 87. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 21, and between mile markers 1 and 97. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH