CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

How Texas’ new abortion law works, explained by legal experts

By Monica Madden
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the U.S. Department of Justice prepares to take the new Texas abortion ban to court, the future of the law is uncertain. So far, Texas lawmakers have successfully maneuvered around the precedent established by Roe v. Wade in 1973, which found women have the right to an abortion before fetal viability. This is because the law is enforceable by citizens, not the state, and those who break the law are subject to civil penalties, not criminal.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#New Texas#Abortion Clinic#Sb 8#Texas Tech University#Texas Right To Life#Nexstar#Uber#Planned Parenthood
Click2Houston.com

‘You can’t have it both ways’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vows to fight Biden administration over Texas abortion law

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) is the guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the Texas abortion law is mis-placed. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the Texas law (allowing private citizens to act as plaintiffs via lawsuits) as a scheme to nullify the U.S. Constitution. “I actually thought he was talking about Biden’s vaccination plan”, Patrick said. “Because you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say the government cannot intercede in these matters when government, to suit themselves on the vaccinations, is interceding on private matters.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Josh Shapiro Among Attorneys General Joining Justice Department’s Lawsuit Against Texas Abortion Law

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two dozen Democratic attorneys general, including Josh Shapiro, are joining the U.S. Department of Justice’s fight against Texas’ newly-passed abortion law. Shapiro is among 23 leaders filing an amicus brief. The group argues the law violates Roe V. Wade, which rules abortions are legal before a pregnancy is viable. Last week, the Department of Justice announced it is suing Texas over the law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Boston Globe

Texas abortion law creates a kind of bounty hunter. Here’s how it works.

The new law in Texas effectively banning most abortions has ignited widespread controversy and debate, in part because of the mechanism it uses to enforce the restrictions: deputizing ordinary people to sue those involved in performing abortions and giving them a financial incentive to do so. The law establishes a...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Satanic Temple takes legal action against Texas abortion law

Pro-choice advocates in Texas have been offered a faint ray of hope from a possibly unexpected source this week – Satanists.Purportedly in the name of religious freedom, The Satanic Temple has hit back hard against the state’s recent institution of draconian anti-abortion laws.The Massachusetts-based religious group has filed a letter with the US Food and Drug Administration to make the case that abortion is the faith-based right of its members.The Satanic Temple argued that under The Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which was created to allow Native Americans access to peyote for use in rituals, its members should be allowed...
LAW
KTAL

Uber, Lyft to cover legal fees of drivers sued under new Texas abortion law

(NBC NEWS) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas. The Texas law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity usually around six weeks and often before women know they are pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Texas abortion law written to put providers at a legal disadvantage

AUSTIN, Texas — The new law that bans most abortions in Texas was written by abortion opponents in the Legislature to place clinics and providers at a distinct disadvantage in the legal system. And it does so by employing a series of unusual provisions, starting with the way Senate Bill...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Political, legal fallout over controversial Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas - The new "heartbeat" abortion law in Texas hasn’t even been in effect for a week, and already the political and legal fallout is being felt. As lawsuits play out in Texas, and advocates on both sides of the abortion issue closely watch the latest developments, nationally politicians are dueling over what the law could mean for the future of abortion rights.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy