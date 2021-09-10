CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I sue Valvoline for damaging my car.

Valvoline changed my oil on Friday. As they were changing the oil the mechanic told me he did not have the correct oil filter. I told then to put my oil filter back on. The mechanic later came out and said they found a comparable oil filter and the did not need to put mine back on.

The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Shreveport Magazine

Confused elderly man in his 80s couldn’t pay his breakfast tab, so responding police officer paid it for him

Given the amount of criticism and scorn the police force has gotten in recent years – deserved or not – it’s easy to forget that a great deal of our men and women in blue are compassionate souls simply trying to make the world a better place. In an age where any interaction can be photo’d or filmed and then put online for the world to see, it almost feels like we’ve become accustomed to seeing police officers involved in incidences where they come off as aggressive, over-bearing individuals who bully and pressure others because they think they can get away with it.
CBS LA

Woman Killed After Her Car Plunges From 4th Story Of Hospital Parking Structure In City Of Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Friday after a car plunged off a hospital parking structure in the city of Orange. (credit: CBS) The fatal crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. at a parking structure at Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital. The driver, who was the only person in the car, reportedly drove through a cement wall from the fourth floor of the parking structure. The vehicle landed upside down, but bystanders trying to help the driver flipped it over. The woman was declared dead at the scene. She has not been identified. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
The Independent

Video shows US Marshal hitting handcuffed Black man in face

US Marshals allegedly hit a handcuffed Black man in the face during a recent arrest in Mississippi, sending him tumbling to the ground in pain, according to a video of the incident that is going viral.In the clip, which was first shared with news station WLBT from a witness’ Ring home security camera, a shirtless Black man can be seen being led outside in handcuffs, where a ground of heavily armed Marshals, who appear to be white, stand in waiting. View this post on Instagram ...
crimevoice.com

Man passed out in truck has fentanyl, heroin, meth

Originally published as a Corning Police Department Facebook post – “Last week Officers made contact with a subject reportedly passed out in his truck. During the contact it was determined that subject had a felony warrant out of Tehama County. He was placed under arrest and a subsequent search of...
actionnewsnow.com

Police respond to report of fight, arrest woman

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested a woman Friday morning after they responded to a fight that involved a gun in Chico, according to Chico Police Department. Police said six people got into a fight at the 1700 block of Oakdale St., at the Uptown Place Apartments. Action News Now is...
kubaradio.com

3 LOCALS RECIEVE LONG SENTENCES YESTERDAY IN YUBA COUNTY COURT

A busy day of sentencing in Yuba County Court yesterday: 44-year-old Bryan Adams of Visalia received 43-to-life after pleading no contest to the stabbing death of his wife Christine at a Challenge residence March 10th. 39-year-old Zach Williams was sentenced to 48-to-life after he also pleaded no contest to attempted...
The Ann Arbor News

Man tells police he was robbed by friend at gunpoint after showing him $1,700 engagement ring

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man called 911 Sunday morning claiming an old acquaintance robbed him at gunpoint of cash and a $1,700 engagement ring, police say. Police were called at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, to Liberty Plaza Park in downtown Ann Arbor for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
S. F. Mori

An Accident That Should Not Have Happened

Crash scene in the morning before recovery of the car(Image is author's) Some news happened near my home the other night. I was able to witness the aftermath first hand although I did not know at the time what had happened There were dozens of fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars with their bright red and blue lights flashing for hours. A helicopter also came and circled the area.
