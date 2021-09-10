Montgomery County to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks with sculpture rededication ceremony
EAGLEVILLE — Montgomery County leaders, local first responders and their families will come together Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. They will do this by rededicating a 9/11 memorial. The ceremony, which is limited to first responders and families, will take place Saturday at the Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center in Eagleville.www.pottsmerc.com
