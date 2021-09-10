CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

State AG Promises Court Challenge of Federal Vaccine Mandate

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen promised Friday to fight the new federal vaccine mandate in court. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the vaccine mandate, which could affect as many as 100 million Americans. Among other measures, the mandate tells all private businesses with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly for the respiratory virus. The requirement will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has yet to release its exact guidelines for implementing the rule.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
hudsonvalley360.com

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
UTICA, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Federal court freezes enforcement of New York vaccine mandate's prohibition of religious exemptions

A federal court has granted 17 medical workers' motion for a temporary restraining order against the governor and the state Department of Health regarding New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate that excludes religious exemptions, according to court documents filed Sept. 14. The temporary restraining order against the mandate does not take...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Governor promises to fight Biden to 'gates of hell' as GOP states mount vaccine mandate defense

Republican-led states are gearing up to sue the Biden administration over the president’s "unconstitutional" mandate requiring businesses with more than 100 employees enforce vaccinations. "The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats," Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Twitter. "They have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Montana Vaccines
Helena, MT
Health
Helena, MT
Vaccines
Helena, MT
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
azpm.org

Arizona AG says Tucson vaccine mandate is illegal

This week, attorney general Mark Brnovich announced the City of Tucson’s vaccine mandate violates state law. Reporter Nicole Ludden from the Arizona Daily Star has been covering the issue and offers analysis on what the announcement means for local governments. Arizona 360 airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on PBS 6...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Gianforte
myheraldreview.com

AG sues feds over employer vaccine mandate

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is filing suit in a bid to block the Biden administration from imposing a vaccine mandate on workers. In an announcement Tuesday, Brnovich contends that the move is illegal. He said questions of health, safety and welfare are left to the state. “The president...
LAW
WRDW-TV

SC AG joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys generals are demanding President Joe Biden drop his vaccine mandate. The coalition of Attorney Generals sent a letter to President Biden Thursday, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#State Ag#Ap#Americans#Montanans#Republican
Ohio Capital Journal

History Thursday: When the Supreme Court said yes to vaccine mandates

The vaccine mandate debate may be rejuvenated, but it’s hardly new. The U.S. Supreme Court answered the can-they-do-that question more than 115 years ago. In an era when infectious diseases killed more Americans than any other cause of death, smallpox was ripping through Cambridge, Massachusetts. State lawmakers passed a statute allowing local boards of health, […] The post History Thursday: When the Supreme Court said yes to vaccine mandates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mtpr.org

Montana AG Promises Lawsuit Over Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is vowing to challenge the Biden Administration’s new nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. President Joe Biden announced the new vaccine rule for employers Thursday as cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise. On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts: GOP AGs mobilizing challenges against Biden’s vaccine mandate

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Sunday that Republican attorneys general from across the country are mobilizing court challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandate. “I’ve been talking to my attorney general, he is coordinating with the other attorneys general across the country who share similar views about the overreach,” Mr. Ricketts, a Republican, said in interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday. “As we see what these rules are, we will be able to know exactly how we will be able to challenge them in court.
NEBRASKA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma Attorney General says he’ll challenge President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates through courts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says he’s preparing litigation to challenge President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates for a large swath of the nation’s workforce on Thursday afternoon as part of his six-pronged plan to combat the highly contagious Delta variant’s rapid spread across the nation.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy