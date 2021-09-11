CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Terrebonne inmates housed in temporary detention pods after Hurricane Ida damages jail

Houma Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemporary detention pods have been set up in Terrebonne to house inmates as the jail undergoes damage assessments from Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm blew through Terrebonne and Lafourche on Aug. 29, causing widespread damage and destruction and knocking out power that is slowly beginning to come back. About 500 inmates were evacuated from the Ashland jail before the storm and were sent to facilities in other parishes.

www.houmatoday.com

