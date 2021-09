— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Severe storms, wildfires, flooding, nearby industrial accidents—there are a variety of events that can lead to a voluntary or mandatory evacuation of your home. Evacuations can often feel sudden and stressful, which is why preparing beforehand is key. You not only need to gather everything you need to leave your home, but you also need to secure your home for your departure. Doing so can give it its best chance to brace the impact of whatever natural disaster or emergency situation you may be facing. If you're not sure where to start, here's what to do to prep your home before you evacuate.

